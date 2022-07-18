Kajol to make her grand digital series debut with Disney+ Hotstar

Bollywood actor Kajol is all set to make her OTT debut as she has collaborated with Disney+ Hotstar for a web series. The actress will be seen in an all-new avatar in the upcoming Hotstar Specials. The makers of the show shared the news with a video featuring the actress. The announcement video also has a Shah Rukh Khan connection.

In the announcement video shared by the Twitter handle of Disney+ Hotstar, we get a glimpse of Kajol standing with her back toward the camera. She wears an all-red outfit. A voiceover can be heard saying, "Agar ye vahi superstar hai jiske liye dilwale intezaar kar rahe hai, to ye palat ke dekhegi." Sharing a glimpse of Kajol's eyes, the voiceover continues, "Agar ye vahi hai jo Disney+ Hotstar par debut karne vali hai to ye palat ke dekhegi. Palat Palat Palat." When Kajol doesn't turn, a crew member shouts, "Ma'am palat?" Kajol smiles and turns towards the camera, saying, "Ha, ha mai hi hu. Aur kon hoga? Aa rahi hu apna show lekar only on Disney+ Hotstar."

The iconic Palat Palat Palat scene is from Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan's 1995 film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

Talking about her association with the OTT platform for a series she said, “Exploring new formats is always a challenge; but it's a great thing as I love to take challenges head-on. Being an avid fan of digital series, the concept has always been intriguing; and after following cool shows such as Aarya and Rudra, I knew there was no other platform than Disney+ Hotstar to start my series journey.”