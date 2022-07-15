'Chefs are artists for sure,’ says Karan Wahi, who plays the role of Aditya Singh in the latest TV series Channa Mereya

Actor Karan Wahi plays the role of a 27-year-old chef, Aditya Raj Singh, in the latest Hindi TV serial, Channa Mereya. His dream is to become a globally recognised hotelier, but he has many challanges along the way, beginning with Ginning, the owner of a dhaba in Amritsar, whose personality is poles apart from his own.

Thanks to his acting skills, strong screen presence, good looks, and fit body, Karan has managed to create a large female fanbase from the beginning of his career. He has starred in youth-centric shows like Remix, Dill Mill Gayye, Baat Hamari Pakki Hai, apart from many other non-fiction shows including the web series Never Kiss Your Best Friend 2.

Talking about how he stays fit, especially when working on television shows which involve erratic working hours, he said, “For me, fitness has everything to do with our lifestyle and of course eating habits and exercise. I am not conscious about my health and fitness only now, but have been since childhood. I maintain a certain lifestyle and honestly, I am too much of a foodie to be on a fancy diet. If I want to have rajma chawal or my favourite biryani, I will have it," says Karan.

Also read: Karan Wahi adds a new dimension to the second season of Never Kiss Your Best Friend

He added “What I do follow is portion control and burning calories. I respect food so I eat food with a happy mind. However, I do not do social eating. I do not eat to please my eyes, I only please my body. We tend to overeat when indulging in social eating. I do not eat when my stomach is full, and eat only when I am hungry. I do not feel hungry after a proper meal... so no overindulgence (sic).”

When asked if he feels a connection with the profession of his character in Channa Mereya, Karan says, “Well, not the profession really but the character. My character Aditya Singh also has an interesting relationship with his father. I liked the overall character graph.”

The show is a mix of romance and drama, and is telecast Monday to Friday on Star Bharat. It also streams on Disney+ Hotstar.

Also read: Tuck into authentic Indian fare like Amritsari Kulcha and Angoori Basundi at Potteery Nine Cafe in Hebbal