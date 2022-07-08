Recipe: The head chef of Voila Hyderabad shares a simple Dakshini Chicken Tikka recipe

A well-known chef from the city, Vikash Vumudi is known to popularise Indian and European fusion flavours. The head chef of lifestyle and luxury restaurant Voila previously worked in Michelin star restaurants under chefs like Atul Kochhar and Ajay Chopra before making his way to Hyderabad. Vikash, who loves experimenting, shared one of his signature recipes — Dakshini Chicken Tikka. Here’s how to do it — the chef’s way…

Ingredients:

For chicken marination:

Chicken legs, boneless - 180 gms | Hung curd - 100 grams | Papaya paste - 5 gms | Salt - As per taste | Black salt - As per taste | Kasoori methi - 3 gms | Cumin powder - 5 gms | Coriander powder - 5 gms | Yellow chilli powder - 5 gms | Turmeric powder - 3 gms | Garam masala - 5 gms | Ginger garlic paste - 5 gms

For Dakshini sauce:

Coconut milk -100 ml | Oil - 15 ml | Chilli flakes - 4 gms | Mustard seeds - 2 gms | Curry leaves - 3 gms | Salt to taste

For tomato chutney:

Onion - 40 gms | Garlic - 5 gms | Tomato - 40 gms | Curry leaves - 3 gms | Dried red chillies - 4 gms | Oil -20 ml | Chilli powder - 5 gms | Turmeric powder - 3 gms

Method:

● First, use all the ingredients listed below for the chicken marinade and marinate the chicken. Keep it aside for about 30 minutes. Then, put it in a tandoor and grill it until the meat is perfectly cooked.

● Now, to make the Dakshini sauce, take some oil in a pan and add all the dry ingredients. After they are sautéed, add coconut milk and cook for about five minutes on a low flame. Dakshini sauce is ready.

● To prepare tomato chutney, heat a few drops of oil and fry dried chillies. To this, add onions, garlic, and tomatoes and cook for 10 minutes on a slow flame. Blend the tomato chutney and pass it through a fine strainer.

● Toss the tikkas with the Dakshini sauce. Serve hot with the chutney!

