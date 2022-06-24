Hyderabad's Krishna's Kitchen offers local favourites such as Chepala Vepudu, Keema Mirchi Bajji, and goli soda

As we entered Krishna’s Kitchen for a weekday lunch, we expected it to be a sedate affair. But, once inside the restaurant, we could see that the place was bustling with the 140 seats almost full. As we stepped into the outlet, we were thrilled to find corners with plush green gardens, flower pots and water fountains. We explored the space and found ourselves a table with a hanging chadelier and settled into. The menu to our surprise offered a range of meat options from starters and curries to pulaos and biryanis. They have a mix of North Indian, Andhra and Telangana dishes. We placed our order and sipped on the refreshing goli sodas — reminiscent of our childhood times.

First to arrive was the Mutton Keema Mirchi Bajji. The local street food favourite came stuffed with spicy keema and was quite filling. Next, we tasted the Pachi Mirchi Royyala Vepudu. This didn’t disappoint either. The prawns were cooked to perfection in a spicy and flavourful green chilly paste. A plate of crunchy Chilli Chicken Pakoda arrived, which was also delicious and the bites of chicken marinated in green chillies and spices were quite succulent. Their Korameenu Chepala Vepudu was quite impressive. The murrel slices were flaky and came with a crispy skin that made it a winner.

Keema mirchi bajji

From the vegetarian options, we picked the Puttagodugula Mirayala Vepudu. This was a mushroom-based starter that came with chunks of garlic and onions and was complemented by the pudina chutney served alongside.

Puttagodugula Mirayala Vepudu

For the main course, we opted for their bestselling rice dish, Seema Mamsam Biryani. Generous with boneless mutton chunks, the biryani cooked with a pudina and chilly paste is a must-try. Neither too spicy nor too bland, it had a perfect balance of flavours. Finally, we ended our meal with the Apricot Fantasy — airy, creamy, and light, the pudding was a perfect end to our elaborate meal.

Apricot Fantasy

Rs 1,200 for two. At Madhapur.

— bsuchitra@newindianexpress.com