Art of Dum comes to Hyderabad and offers decadent dishes like galouti kebabs, dal makhani, and gosht biryani   

When we heard that the UAE-based cloud kitchen, Art Of Dum was launching in Hyderabad, we were thrilled. The menu which offers a range of kebabs and biryanis has been a rage in cities like Mumbai and Bengaluru. The kitchen promises traditional Awadhi cuisine that is luxurious, in the comfort of your home. On a Friday afternoon, we received our food and were impressed with the sustainable packaging, which included mostly handi bowls, glass jars, and steel cutlery.

Kebab calling

We began our meal with the Lucknowi Tundey Ke Kebab. These traditional galouti kebabs, flavoured with saffron and kewra water, came seated on ulta tawa parathas. The kebabs were fiery, juicy, and paired well with the green chutney. We also tasted the Tandoori Malai Broccoli. The florets marinated with cream cheese, cardamom, and white peppercorns were flavourful to the hilt. The crunch from broccoli, melted cheese, and the smoky flavours of the tandoori make this a must-try.

Next was the Butter Paneer — cubes of paneer cooked in tomato and cashew nut-based gravy were generously topped with butter and cream. We paired this with the flaky Warqi Paratha, an ideal combination, we must admit! The classic Dal Makhani cooked in white butter and cream, paired with Garlic Naan was also a winner.

Butter Paneer

Binge on biryani

We then moved on to the Yakhni Dum Gosht Biryani. Basmati rice and lamb simmered with mace, and kewra...we got a whiff of the aromatic spices, as we opened the seal of the biryani pot. The spices worked well with the rice and the meat cubes were tender and cooked just right. It was served with a portion of Mirchi ka salan and raita. The salan is a winner and those who like spicy food will enjoy it.

For desserts, the Kesar Da Phirni and Litchi Ki Tehri seemed luxurious and novel. And, we couldn’t have asked for a better finale.

Kesar Da Phirni

Rs. 1,500 for two. Available online.

