Hyderabad's Anna's Biryani House is serving an eclectic range of biryani options that promise unique flavours

The City of Nawabs gets yet another biryani cloud kitchen and we are thrilled! Started by Roshan Chabbra, Anna’s Biryani House is his attempt to present the traditional Hyderabadi dum biryani in a new avatar. We all know that everyone has a deep love in the city for this dish. However, Roshan informs us that he tried to add a modern touch to the authentic dum biryani — inspired by his mother’s recipes. Their exciting range offers about 10 varieties, which includes Aloo 65 Biryani, Chicken Lollipop Biryani, and Butter Chicken Biryani. He sent us a package, neatly packed with their best-sellers.

We decided to ditch the traditional dum biryani and tried Anna's Special Chicken Biryani. A few spoonfuls of the dish, and we understood why there are huge fans for Anna’s biryanis. The flavourful and aromatic biryani rice was topped with Chicken 65, a fried-chicken piece, and green chillies. The fried chicken was different from the ones that we had tasted earlier. Deep-fried in a batter made with cornflour, onions, green chillies, and coriander leaves, it didn’t fail to impress us.

Vegetarians can opt for the Veg Manchurian Biryani — fiery balls of veg manchurian beautifully seated on a bed of subtly-flavoured rice was spot on! Who says vegetarian biryani is not as good as the meat variants? Treat them to this and they will know.

Veg Manchurian Biryani

Apart from the biryanis, the kitchen offers an array of starters and curries. We tasted the Chicken Pakodi, deep-fried boneless chicken chunks were crispy and barely greasy, easing our guilt. We then tried their Butter Chicken and paired it with hot tandoori rotis. The chicken was cooked to perfection and the gravy had a mix of sweet and spicy notes. Even with the butter and the cream, this dish did not seem heavy on the stomach.

Chicken Pakodi

Biryanis start at Rs 170 and upwards. Available online.

