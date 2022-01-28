This cloud kitchen from Hyderabad takes grilled chicken up a notch by introducing new flavours and techniques  

The brainchild of a National level shooter, Imran Izzathullah, Nitro Grill is the newest addition to the city’s cloud kitchen circuit. Imran who enjoys grilling compares the experience of Nitro Grill to that of Nitrous Oxide. “Have you watched Fast And Furious? They use Nitrous Oxide in their cars to make them faster. Similar is the joy when you cook your chicken using nitro sauce and nitro grill, giving an added flavour to the meat,” he shared. The owner-chef sent us a takeaway meal to try.

From the neatly wrapped package we received, we first picked French fries. The fries were plain-salted and came with a nitro-cheese sauce. What surprised us about these fries was that they weren’t soggy and retained their crispy texture. The chef informed us that they use a secret ingredient and cook it in a certain way that does not make the fries soggy. The package also had coleslaw, made with crunchy cabbage, carrots, vinegar, and mayo. We also sampled their saffron rice, which offered a burst of flavours, and we devoured the entire bowl almost immediately.

Speaking of their Nitro Chicken, marinated with red chillies and eleven other ingredients, it was grilled to perfection. The sauce was spicy with a generous portion of meat. If you are in the mood for more heat, then you can drizzle the nitro sauce which comes separately in the package. We ended our meal with the Mousse Au Chocolat, the dessert was airy, creamy, and made for a perfect end to our meal.

Mousse Au Chocolat

We must admit that this experience was slightly new to us and we cannot wait to order it again. Imran also added that they are soon planning to launch vegan options, much to our delight.

Rs 600 for two. Available online.

— bsuchitra@newindianexpress.com