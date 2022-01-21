Head to this new spot in Hyderabad for its soy-based dishes  

Tucked away in the streets of Sindhi Colony, Wahh Chaap, has quite an interesting menu. The restaurant, with its vibrant walls and quirky decor, will transport you to the streets of Punjab. However, the menu is the most interesting about the place, as it features an array of dishes all made with soya chaap. From biryani to burgers, all the dishes feature chaaps or soya chunks pegged as a vegan alternative to meat.

We first ordered the Tawa Chaap Gravy With Rice. This one had a local twist to it as it was served with Hyderabadi-style dum biryani rice. The rice was cooked with aromatic spices and was flavourful to the hilt. Paired with the chaap gravy, this one is the perfect pick for those who enjoy spicy food. We also tried their Malai Chaap Gravy With Roti. Creamy and prepared with thick cashew paste, the chaap in this one was more tender and velvety than the former.

The outlet offers rolls too, and we sampled their best-seller, Amritsaari Chaap. The roll was crunchy and was filled with bite-sized pieces of medium-spiced chaap, and mayo. A spicy mint chutney was served on the side that worked well with the roti.

Amritsaari Chaap

To wash this down, we picked the Cola Shikanji from their drinks menu. The fizzy drink was truly refreshing and could be a great substitute for dessert we thought.

Cola Shikanji

Rs 400 for two. At PG Road.

