Hyderabad's all-new Raise The Bar offers an extensive menu and artisanal cocktails  

In recent years, Hyderabad has seen an increase in the number of lounge bars and nightclubs. If you are a fan of artisanal drinks, head to the latest entrant — Raise The Bar — a welcome addition to the nightlife scene. Spread across three floors, the club has indoor, outdoor, and rooftop seating. With ample space and great music, we found the 230-seater is the perfect setting for DJ nights.

On our recent visit to the outlet, we started with the short eats menu. We sampled their Spinach Cheese Cigarrolls, served with a sweet chilli dip, the casing was crunchy and the stuffing was soft and packed with flavour. Next we tried the Beetroot Galouti Kebab. This crowd favourite, is a great option for vegetarians.

Beetroot Galouti Kebab

We also tried the Louisiana Grilled Fish. The fish fillet pieces were tender and subtly-flavoured. But, if you prefer something spicy, then ask for their Chicken Malay Satay and Caribbean Jerk Chicken. The chef also recommended the Calamari Rings — deep-fried squid rings, topped off with a spice mix and served with sour cream.

Calamari Rings

For the main course, we picked the Truly Italian Pizza. The wood-fired pizza came with toppings such as broccoli, olives, bell peppers and arugula. Loaded with mozzarella cheese, the pizza is a must-try. We also tasted the Whole Penne Alfredo. The freshness of the white sauce and the grilled chicken had us reaching for more.

Truly Italian Pizza

For desserts, nothing could have been better that their Baileys Cheesecake. Decadent and moist, the cake drizzled generously with Baileys liqueur was delicious. After this elaborate meal, we cannot wait to visit the lounge again and plan on trying their burgers and burrito bowls next.

Baileys Cheesecake

Rs. 1,200 for two. At Gachibowli.

— bsuchitra@newindianexpress.com