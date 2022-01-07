 Hyderabad's The Techie & Chef offers delectable bites from momos to butter chicken 

The newly opened restaurant The Techie & Chef has already caught attention of people for its array of North Indian dishes. We ask about the curious name and the owner, Deepak Raturi (IT worker) and his brother Pradeep Bailwal (chef) inform us that they’ve named it after their professions. “We are from North India and wanted to present a mix of authentic recipes that we used to eat back home. Also, we tried to add our twist to street food staples. The menu is a mix and match of North Indian and Continental food,” Deepak shared. At the outlet, we were greeted with two refreshing coolers — Mint Mojito and Blue Bridge. Sipping on our mint-based drinks, we waited for our food.

Momo-mia!

We started our tasting with the Loaded Fries. The masala fries were topped with cream, mayonnaise, olives, pickles, and red peppers. The fries were the perfect accompaniment to the drinks. We then moved to the momos section and picked the Crunchy Veg Momos. The momos were deep-fried and topped with a peri-peri spice mix. The crispy dish went well with the red momo chutney and mayo. We also tried their Special Tandoori Chicken Momos. The platter came with two different variants, the first one was creamy and the second one was on the spicier side. These momos were clearly inspired by traditional malai kebabs and chicken tikkas. The dish was served with mint chutney and spiced onions making the platter a must-try.

Special Tandoori Chicken Momos

Curry on

After a round of filling momos, we sampled Dal Makhani and Butter Chicken. The dal makhani lacked the flavour which the authentic recipe boasts. On the other hand, the Butter Chicken was lip-smacking delicious, with tenderly cooked meat and tomato and cream-based gravy. Best paired with tandoori roti, we couldn’t stop at just one bite.

Butter Chicken

Their dessert menu was quite limited and thus we decided to try another drink — Nutella Shake, made with thick cream, Nutella, and topped with whipped cream. It worked well for a sweet ending.

Nutella Shake

If you wish to try indulgent North Indian cuisine, then you know where to head to.

Rs. 600 for two. At Kondapur.

— bsuchitra@newindianexpress.com