New Year special: This English Custard Tart recipe is perfect for a house party

New Year is a day away and if you are planning to host a house party, then we have something sinful for you — English Custard Tart. It is the signature recipe of Park Hyatt’s executive chef, Hameed Farook. He is known for his flair in modern British cuisine and believes in sustainability and always invents new techniques to make his cooking as minimal as possible. The chef shares a simple tart recipe to make New Year parties indulgent.

Hameed Farook.

Ingredients:

Tart: All-purpose flour - 225 grams | Lemon zest - from one lemon | Unsalted butter - 150 grams | Caster sugar - 75 grams | Whole egg - 1 | Egg yolk - 1 | A pinch of salt

Filling: Egg yolks - 9 | Caster sugar - 75 grams | Whipping cream - 500 milliliters | Nutmeg, grated - 2



Method:

Tart:

● Preheat the oven to 175 degrees celsius. Start by using your fingers and rub together the all-purpose flour, lemon zest, and butter until its texture becomes that of breadcrumbs.

● To this, add sugar and then beat the whole egg and egg yolk. Mix until the pastry forms a ball.

● Tightly wrap it in a cling film and refrigerate for up to 1.5 hours

● Once it is ready, roll it on a flour base to 2mm thickness. Gently arrange the rolled pastry in the tart tray and carefully push the corners.

● Line the pastry with a thick cling film and add rice to fill the lined tart shell.

● Bake at 170 degrees celsius or until the pastry turns golden brown.

Filling:

● Boil the whipped cream and whisk the yolks and sugar together. Slowly add the cream to this and give it a nice mix. Pass the filling through a fine sieve to remove any solid particles.

Cooking:

● Firstly, preheat the oven to 110 degrees celsius.

● Place the cooked pastry case in the oven and pour over the custard mix till its brim. Bake for about 50 minutes or until the custard is set.

● Serve it at room temperature garnished with nutmeg