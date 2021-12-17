Hyderabad's Hyatt Gachibowli’s new restaurant offers a modern twist to Indian and Asian dishes  

As a number of open-air dining spaces are mushrooming in the city, Hyatt’s Mrs Mage is the latest entrant. The place aims to offer intimate and romantic dinners. We headed out on a Friday evening for a tasting session at Mrs Mage and were immediately impressed. A poolside restaurant with trees decorated with fairy lights, the deck looked like a picture from a Bollywood movie. A s we explored the 75-seater, our food began to arrive.

The Pound Chili And Cilantro Chicken Broth got us started on the right note. Served in a teal blue cup, the warm soup was deeply satisfying. It came with shredded chicken and vegetables like carrots, zucchini, and bell peppers. The strong notes of garlic and cilantro leaves made for a blend of enticing flavours.

For the appetisers, the chef served us Jack’s Crispy Chili Chicken and Chili Lime Anchovies. The succulent bitesized pieces of chicken were topped off with dried red chillies and nuts.

Jack's Chili Chicken

The latter was our favourite from the sampling — the anchovies were tender on the inside, and crunchy on the outside. The dish offered a burst of peppery and lemony notes and made for the perfect accompaniment to our whiskey-based cocktail, Secret, that had a mix of whiskey, cinnamon, martini rosso and campari.

Secret

For the main course, we opted for the Salmon Steak With Mustard Mash. The steak was perfectly cooked and came with a spicy and crispy skin, and was accompanied with a serving of vegetables like zucchini and broccoli tossed in butter. The potato mash had mustard sauce in the mix and this added the right amount of heat.

Salmon Steak With Mustard Mash

The restaurant also had an array of alluring desserts, but we decided to stick to the chef ’s signature — Mrs. Mage Parfait. The parfait was made with mascarpone cheese and was topped with caramelised nuts and pieces of cake. The dessert was beautifully tucked into a nest prepared with long strings made of spun sugar. The chef topped this with creamy and warm salted caramel sauce, making the nest delightfully melt and blend with all the elements. This one was decadent and offered a fine play of textures. Needless to say, we scooped up the last spoonful in no time.

Mrs Mage Parfait

Presented as a luxe dining restaurant, the place has something for everyone and is sure to ring in alot of city patrons.

Rs. 1,800 ++ for two.

At Hyatt Gachibowli, 7.30pm to 11.30 pm.

