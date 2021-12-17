Hyatt Regency Kolkata's new buffet spread at their revamped Waterside Cafe is simply lip-smacking

The winter nomnom couldn’t get any better with Hyatt Regency Kolkata rolling out a brand new curated buffet breakfast, lunch and dinner menu at their revamped Waterside Café. The new menu housing four distinct cuisines namely North-West Frontier, Bengali, Oriental, Middle Eastern and European, G0Local Street Studio along with the dessert salon, will leave you spoilt for choice. We loved the magnificent Mediterranean spread with a selection of European cuisines including grills, roasts, cold cuts, pasta and a live pizza oven counter obliging your taste buds.

Food at Hyatt Regency Kolkata's Waterside Cafe

Drown in the unparalleled flavours of organic buckwheat crêpes, homegrown spinach gnocchi, grills or an array of hot and cold mezze. You can also revel in their royal Nalli Gosht, the extensive platters of kebabs or simply surrender to the eternal flavours of Luchi, Kosha Mangsho and Aloo Dum from the North-West Frontier and Bengali sections. The Oriental counter too has equally tempting options in terms of Chinese wok specialities right from the steaming dimsums and baos to aromatic Thai curries.

Lunch and dinner buffets: Rs 1,750++ (without alcohol) for one

Breakfast buffet: Rs 999 ++ for one