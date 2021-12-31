Ohri’s Ming’s Court has a new address with a revamped menu in Hyderabad

If you live in and around Banjara Hills, then now would be a good time to visit the Ohri’s Ming’s Court that boasts a revamped menu. The first outlet in Basheerbagh, a popular spot, was known for Chinese classics. While the new menu offers Pan-Asian treats, the outlet, a 100-seater, has retained some of its signature dishes from the previous menu.

We began with the Prawn Tempura, a crispy fried starter drizzled with mayo and served with soya sauce. We must admit that it started on an impressive note. Then we picked their Veg Thai Rolls, which came beautifully served in a layer of soya-chilli sauce. It made for a perfect combination.

Veg Thai Rolls

What the fish!

We also tried the Korean Grilled Fish, and the fillet pieces were served with vegetables like broccoli, zucchini, and bell peppers. The fish was grilled to perfection and had subtle hints of pepper. Next up on their menu was the Crystal Chicken Dimsum and Salmon Express Uramaki Sushi. The former had a generous filling of minced chicken and when paired with the chilli-based chutneys, hit the right spot. The latter was equally delectable and what we loved about the sushi was that while it was served with regular wasabi, it also came with a wasabi-based sauce on the side. This dip coupled with the tanginess of soya sauce was enough to whet the appetite.

Salmon Express Uramaki Sushi

Classic notes

For the main course, we decided to sample the Chicken Burnt Red Chilli Garlic Noodles. While the noodles and the meat were wellseasoned, we expected the dish to be a tad spicier. We also tasted the Stir-Fried Chicken With Sichuan. Made with aromatic spices, the dish was flavourful.

Last up was the visually appealing 5 Spice Chocolate Mousse. The dessert came with an assortment of fruits such as litchi, kiwi, dragon fruit, and plum. The mousse was flavoured with the Chinese 5 Spice (star anise, cloves, Chinese cinnamon, sichuan pepper and fennel seeds) and we were pleasantly surprised with the fusion of these sweet and spicy flavours.

5 Spice Chocolate Mousse

Rs. 1,200 upwards. At Banjara Hills.

