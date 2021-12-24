From luxury hampers to traditional plum cakes, here’s what Hyderabad is whipping up this Christmas season

Christmas is just a day away and if you haven’t finished shopping for gifts and goodies — don’t worry — we got you covered! Here’s our curated list of city-based patisseries and restaurants, from where you can get your last-minute hampers and cakes...



Known for their array of artisanal chocolates, Zuci’s Christmas goodies are all about decadence. Their menu includes Callison (a French delicacy, made with almonds, orange peel, and topped with icing sugar), caramel candies, panettone (a muffin-shaped dessert made with dry fruits), plum cake, and ginger-bread cookies. Rs. 45 per piece.

From plum cakes to vanilla snow cookies, Concu this year has an array of Christmas goodies to indulge in. But, if you wish to gift something fun, then opt for their DIY Christmas Cookie Kit. The kit comes with four shortbread cookies, royal icing piping bags, and three varieties of edible decorative items. Rs. 1,100 for the cookie kit.

Just like every year, this time too ITC arranged two hampers with an array of desserts. The Snowflake and Mistletoe packages offer signature plum cakes, plum pudding, macarons, and hand-rolled truffles and rochers. Rs. 3,499 upwards.

Foncé is ushering in this season with its Christmas specialties. Their carefully curated menu includes mince pies, plum cakes, and gingerbread man cookies. You can also pick their hamper which comes with all these specialties and also German stollen and a jar of chocolate dragées. Rs. 1,500 for the hamper.

Talk of the best plum cakes from the city and Trio-La Patisserie will make it to everyone’s list. The outlet prepares its signature plum cakes only during the Christmas season. From cranberries to almonds and pumpkin seeds, their cakes are richly baked with an assortment of fruits and nuts. We recommend you pick one of the plum cakes as you will have to wait for next Christmas to try these decadent bakes. Rs. 475 ++ upwards.

Looking for luxury gifting box options? Then look no further than Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre’s X’mas hampers. They have two options that come loaded with delicacies such as biscoff chocolate truffles, matcha mango bonbons, chocolate Santa and salted cashew nuts. Rs. 1,500 ++ upwards.

