From authentic Hyderabadi to Andhra biryani, Hyderabad's Love With Biryani has over 50 options  

A biryani cloud kitchen in the city? Predictably, we are excited immediately. Started by Satya Shiva Krishna Rapaka, the founder of Charminar Indian Cuisine, Love With Biryani is born out of his love for the city’s favourite dish. The home kitchen launched just last week has already created a buzz thanks to its unique menu. Last week we sampled a tasting menu to find out what the buzz was about.

We started with the Chicken 65, a classic Hyderabadi appetiser, which can be best described as can’tstop-at-one. The juicy pieces of meat were topped with curry leaves, green chillies, and roasted cashew nuts that did justice to the original recipe. We also tried the Tali Hui Machili, and the fish fillet was flaky and had a hint of spice and smokey notes.

Their biryani menu is huge and offers over 50 options. While we have been informed that their Hyderabadi Dum Biryani is the most popular, we decided to be adventurous and try other variants. We picked the Chicken Fry Piece Biryani and it was simple, aromatic, fresh, and didn’t fail to impress us. Though we found the chicken fry pieces to be a tad bland. Next up was the Gongura Mutton Dum Biryani that offered a perfect blend of spices. The meat was succulent and falling off the bone. The gongura leaves gave the biryani a spicy and tangy twist that we really enjoyed.

Their desserts menu didn’t have many options and we settled for the Chef Special Dessert — Pistachio Junnu. The dish was velvety and the addition of pistachios added a nice crunch to the Telugu dish.

Rs. 419 upwards. Available online.