Hyderabad's Makau offers delectable bites and fusion cocktails

You may have become a regular at the newlyopened Makau if you live in and around Jubilee Hills. The 300-seater features colourful interiors juxtaposed with tan coloured walls and wooden tables. With a menu that offers everything from Indian, Asian, Thai, Mediterranean, and Italian, the place has created quite a stir since it opened. We visited the outlet on a Saturday afternoon and were seated at a corner table. As pop music played in the background, our food began to arrive.

The first dish to arrive at our table was the Burmese Parcel. The crispy outer case was filled with cheese and corn. Paired with a chilli sauce, we finished this light snack in almost a jiffy. Next up was the Mutton Shikampuri, a mutton keema-based kebab. The kebabs were packed with flavour and went well with the spicy mint chutney that was served alongside. But, we recommend this dish only for those who enjoy spicy food.

Mutton Shikampuri

The Makau Fried Chicken Basket was next in line. The deep-fried chicken wings were topped with paprika and were served with honey mustard mayo. The crispy chicken was succulent, tender, and fell easily off the bone. If you are craving fried chicken, then Makau’s basket is a good choice. Our final pick from their appetiser menu was the Spanish Garlic Prawns. The medium-sized prawns were cooked in a sticky, spicy, and sweet sauce. The prawns were juicy and they also were served with the tails, which added the right crunch. And, we would not call it an exaggeration when we say that this dish is one of the best we have had in a while.

Spanish Garlic Prawns

While we waited for our main course, we chose their signature cocktail — Rasam Mary — a rasam-based drink, this one also had vodka, tobasco, Worcestershire sauce, and lime juice. The drink was spicy and the addition of a South Indian touch worked.

Rasam Mary

Our main course was the Spicy Red Ramen. Though visually appealing, the dish didn't deliver on the depth of flavour that ramen bowls are known for. Finally came the desserts and we opted for their Warm Chocolate & Walnut Brownie and Lava Lava Surprise. The former, a classic, was decadent and the walnut brownie served with vanilla ice cream was satisfying. The latter, with oozing warm chocolate, is strictly for those who enjoy a chocolate overdose.

Lava Lava Surprise

After an indulgent meal, we can safely declare, Makau’s starters menu is a welcome at any time of the day!

Rs 2,000 for two. At Jubilee Hills.

