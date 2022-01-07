This-train themed restaurant opens its fifth outlet in Hyderabad and offers authentic South Indian fare  

On a thursday afternoon, we entered the 180-seater eatery whilst Shakira’s Hips Don’t Lie played in the background. We first noticed how the tables in the restaurant were divided like compartments of a train. They were named after major railway stations in the country from Kolkata to Cuttack and Kanyakumari. We sat down at our table ‘Chennai Central’ and placed our order. The long table was divided by a railway track and we were informed that all the tracks are connected to the chef ’s kitchen and our food soon began to arrive on a toy train.

First up was the Velluli Kodi Charu, a chicken and garlicbased broth that was hands down our favourite and was comforting, with subtle hints of peppery notes. For the appetisers, we had the Kaju Royyala Vepudu, Chicken Ghee Roast, and Konaseema Pakodi. The first two starters came loaded with curry leaves, and green chillies and will scorch your tongue with the heat. The latter, while it was crispy, would have done better with a dip or chutney as an accompaniment. We also tried their Classic Mushroom — where the button mushrooms cooked with cream and green chillies were truly delightful.

Classic Mushroom

For the main course, we picked the Methi Chicken, Gongura Pappu, and paired it with laccha parathas. The chicken was tangy and the meat was well-seasoned. But, it was the dal that stood out for us. Creamy, spicy, and slightly sour, we recommend you try this lentil curry on your visit. While we were tempted to try their Hyderabadi Dum Biryani, we decided to try the irresistible Fried Chicken Biryani, which was infused with aromatic spices, curry leaves, and green chillies tantalising our taste buds immediately. A perfect end to our meal!

Gongura Pappu, Methi Chicken and Laccha Parathas

Platform 65, with its interesting train theme, provides an authentic South Indian experience, and if you have a preference for spicy food, then this is the place for you.

Rs 900 for two. At Kondapur.

