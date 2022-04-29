Hyderabad's all-new Lyf Cafe offers a spread of healthy burger and pasta options  

Craving some healthy but delicious food? Then look no further than Lyf Cafe. For the patrons of Jubilee Hills, this place has already become the favourite space to grab a bowl of smoothie or pasta. We visited the place on a rather hot afternoon and were happy to find a variety of options that included noodles prepared with zucchini or burgers made with multigrain bread. Here are the highlights of the tasting.

We started our meal with the Roasted Mushroom Chicken Soup. The thick mushroom broth came with chunks of chicken, topped with cream and pepper. A good start to the meal we thought. For appetisers, we picked the Spinach Jalapeno Chicken Hummus. They served us multigrain crackers with spicy chicken keema. We liked the added pop of spice to the creamy hummus. We are definitely revisiting the caf é just for this plate of goodness.

Spinach Jalapeno Chicken Hummus

We also sampled the Barbecue Chicken Burger, which came with multigrain buns, and a chicken patty topped with coleslaw. While the burger was filling, we would have preferred more barbecue sauce as the patty was quite dry.

Barbecue Chicken Burger

It was time for the main course and we opted for their signature Zucchini Zoodles. The dish came with noodles made with long threads of zucchini vegetables and was served beautifully on a bed of pesto sauce. It was further topped with vegetables like broccoli, bell peppers, and olives. The subtlety of zucchini combined with pesto was a flavoursome combination. A wholesome meal indeed!

Zucchini Zoodles

For the desserts, instead of picking a brownie or ice cream, we opted for a healthy smoothie bowl. The Chocolate Granola bowl came with thick and rich chocolate topped with roasted almonds, flax seeds, granola, and cashew nuts. It was further topped with creamy peanut butter making the bowl decadent enough.

Rs 800 for two. At Jubilee Hills.

— bsuchitra@newindianexpress.com