Hyderabad's Asian Treat has a new address with many additions like Donburi Bowl and Bhejo

Those who have visited Asian Treat for a meal will understand our excitement when we tell you that they have opened a new outlet with a few additions to their menu. Just like the previous space, the new one has a similar vibe and transports us to a cafés on a hillside highway. The new menu offers new options to their Burmese, Japanese, and appetiser sections. Soon we explore the new flavours.

We began our meal with the Fried Wontons, which came filled with diced and cooked mushrooms, carrots, and onions. Served with a spicy chilli chutney and a honey-based dip, this crispy deep-fried appetiser makes for a must-try. Next up was the Bhejo, a Burmese-style boiled egg topped with crispy peanuts, fried onions, and garlic. A rather interesting take on eggs, and the fact that we finished the plate in a jiffy proves that it is a winner.

Next to arrive was their Donburi Bowl. This Japanese rice bowl came with chicken cooked in soya sauce seated on a bed of rice and bell peppers simmered in vinaigrette. The sticky soy flavours combined with zesty notes from the vegetables made for an ideal combination.

Donburi Bowl

We were also tempted to try the Jasha Datchi, Bhutan’s national dish. This traditional dish came with a serving of rice and chicken cooked with cheese and chillies. As for toppings, they served us a red chilli paste, green onions, chillies, and cheese. The addition of the chilli paste gave a kick of spice to the other wise comforting but delicatelyflavoured bowl.

Jasha Datchi

We paired the food with their Asian Special Mint Cooler. A pudina-based drink, this was refreshing and perfect for the rather hot summer afternoon.

We followed this up with their Kimchi Fried Rice. The delightful mix of fried chicken, broccoli, Napa cabbage, and Korean radish was on the spicier side. The simplicity and subtle flavours of the dish completely won us over!

Kimchi Fried Rice

Rs 700 for two. At Banjara Hills.

