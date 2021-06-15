Bored of regular breakfast every day? Kick-start your day with some interesting healthy recipes that not only elevate your mood but also help strengthen your metabolism and burn calories throughout the day.

Neha Ahuja, Founder of Kaashi Wellness, shares five recipes that are easy and can be made with some basic ingredients that are readily available in every kitchen.

GREEN SMOOTHIE

Short on time, but still want to sneak plenty of healthy foods into your day? Then this green smoothie is your answer.

Kaashi Green Smoothie

INGREDIENTS:

30gs Kale

100gms Cucumber

10 leaves Juvenile spinach

1⁄2 Lemon Juice

METHOD:

Blend all the ingredients in a juicer/nutribullet, strain into a glass and garnish it with lemon zest. Serve immediately.

BENEFITS:

Natural Weight Loss

Boosts Nutrition

Strengthens Immune System

Excellent Source of Minerals for Healthy Bones

Excellent Source of Antioxidants

WHEAT PANCAKES

These are the best tasting, light and fluffy whole wheat pancakes made from scratch – high in fiber, so they leave you feeling full and satisfied throughout the day.

Kaashi Wheat Pancakes

INGREDIENTS:

100 Gms Wheat Flour

200ml Almond Milk

5Gms Fennel Seeds

5Gms Black Pepper Corn

50Gms Strawberry Puree

2 Tablespoon Honey

METHOD:

Add almond milk to wheat our Add black pepper corn and fennel seeds Mix the batter, rest it for 5 min in a heated pan pour the batter to form pancake Make sure the flame is low. Serve the pancake with honey and strawberry puree.

BENEFITS:

Whole-wheat our is an excellent source of B-vitamins, except for B12

POMEGRANATE, BEETROOT & ORANGE SMOOTHIE

Treat yourself with this delicious and super healthy Beetroot, Pomegranate & Orange Smoothie.

Kaashi Pomegranate Beetroot Orange Smoothie

INGREDIENTS:

1 Small Pomegranate

1 Beetroot

2 Oranges Orange zest for garnishing

METHOD:

Blend all the ingredients in a juicer/nutribullet, strain into a glass and garnish it with orange zest. Serve immediately.

BENEFITS:

While oranges are packed with vitamin C. Pomegranate contains vitamins such as B5, vitamin A, vitamin E as well as minerals including calcium, potassium, and iron. Beetroot, meanwhile, is high in phytonutrients, which are great for the immune system and help protect the body against bacteria and viruses

JOWAR PORRIDGE

Jowar Porridge / Sweet Millet Porridge. Millet ours make excellent porridges, grubs, and cereals. They are cooked slightly with water, sweetened a little with jaggery or palm sugar, and served with warm milk. This makes an energizing breakfast.

Kaashi Jowar Porridge

INGREDIENTS:

Jowar powder 50gms

Mustard seeds 1 teaspoon

Ghee 1 teaspoon

Almond milk 100gms

Jaggery powder 50gm

Walnuts 10gms

METHOD:

Dry roast jowar powder in a heated pan Add 1 cup warm water Stir continuously on a low fame until boiled In a separate pan heat one teaspoon ghee Add mustard seeds till splattered Add Hing Add it to the jowar mixture boil it for three minutes on a low fame Stir in almond milk and grated jaggery Serve hot.

BENEFITS:

Jowar is a treasure trove of nutrients such as calcium, bre, iron, phosphorus, thiamin and Protein.

LENTIL DOSA

(Mung bean dosa) is a crepe-like bread that is similar to dosa. It is made with a batter of green gram (moong dal) but, unlike dosa, it does not contain urad dal. Pesarattu is eaten at breakfast Lentil Dosa or Adai Dosa, as it is popularly known in certain parts of India, is a non-fermented dosa comprising a blend of lentils, rice and fenugreek seeds. Lentils are considered to be a powerhouse of nutrition -- they are high on proteins, rich in bre and a good source of minerals and calcium.

Kaashi Lentil Dosa

INGREDIENTS:

50Gms Green Moong Dal (Washed & Soaked for 3 Hours)

1 Tablespoon Coriander Leaves

Filling:

½ Cup Shredded Vegetables (Cabbage, Capsicum, Spring Onion)

1 Pinch Hing

½ Teaspoon Mustard Seeds Chutney

50 Gms Grated Coconut

1 Teaspoon Curry Leaves

METHOD:

Grind the soaked lentil with salt as per taste Heat the nonstick pan Add mustard seeds and hing till splatters Add the shredded vegetables add salt to taste Cover it & cook till tender, keep aside Heat a non-stick pan Pour the batter to form the dosa. Add chopped coriander on top Cook on both the sides Serve the dosa with the vegetable filling inside with coconut chutney