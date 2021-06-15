From Green Smoothie, Wheat Pancakes to Jowar Porridge, these breakfast recipes are a must-try
Bored of regular breakfast every day? Kick-start your day with some interesting healthy recipes that not only elevate your mood but also help strengthen your metabolism and burn calories throughout the day.
Neha Ahuja, Founder of Kaashi Wellness, shares five recipes that are easy and can be made with some basic ingredients that are readily available in every kitchen.
GREEN SMOOTHIE
Short on time, but still want to sneak plenty of healthy foods into your day? Then this green smoothie is your answer.
INGREDIENTS:
30gs Kale
100gms Cucumber
10 leaves Juvenile spinach
1⁄2 Lemon Juice
METHOD:
Blend all the ingredients in a juicer/nutribullet, strain into a glass and garnish it with lemon zest. Serve immediately.
BENEFITS:
Natural Weight Loss
Boosts Nutrition
Strengthens Immune System
Excellent Source of Minerals for Healthy Bones
Excellent Source of Antioxidants
WHEAT PANCAKES
These are the best tasting, light and fluffy whole wheat pancakes made from scratch – high in fiber, so they leave you feeling full and satisfied throughout the day.
INGREDIENTS:
100 Gms Wheat Flour
200ml Almond Milk
5Gms Fennel Seeds
5Gms Black Pepper Corn
50Gms Strawberry Puree
2 Tablespoon Honey
METHOD:
Add almond milk to wheat our Add black pepper corn and fennel seeds Mix the batter, rest it for 5 min in a heated pan pour the batter to form pancake Make sure the flame is low. Serve the pancake with honey and strawberry puree.
BENEFITS:
Whole-wheat our is an excellent source of B-vitamins, except for B12
POMEGRANATE, BEETROOT & ORANGE SMOOTHIE
Treat yourself with this delicious and super healthy Beetroot, Pomegranate & Orange Smoothie.
INGREDIENTS:
1 Small Pomegranate
1 Beetroot
2 Oranges Orange zest for garnishing
METHOD:
Blend all the ingredients in a juicer/nutribullet, strain into a glass and garnish it with orange zest. Serve immediately.
BENEFITS:
While oranges are packed with vitamin C. Pomegranate contains vitamins such as B5, vitamin A, vitamin E as well as minerals including calcium, potassium, and iron. Beetroot, meanwhile, is high in phytonutrients, which are great for the immune system and help protect the body against bacteria and viruses
JOWAR PORRIDGE
Jowar Porridge / Sweet Millet Porridge. Millet ours make excellent porridges, grubs, and cereals. They are cooked slightly with water, sweetened a little with jaggery or palm sugar, and served with warm milk. This makes an energizing breakfast.
INGREDIENTS:
Jowar powder 50gms
Mustard seeds 1 teaspoon
Ghee 1 teaspoon
Almond milk 100gms
Jaggery powder 50gm
Walnuts 10gms
METHOD:
Dry roast jowar powder in a heated pan Add 1 cup warm water Stir continuously on a low fame until boiled In a separate pan heat one teaspoon ghee Add mustard seeds till splattered Add Hing Add it to the jowar mixture boil it for three minutes on a low fame Stir in almond milk and grated jaggery Serve hot.
BENEFITS:
Jowar is a treasure trove of nutrients such as calcium, bre, iron, phosphorus, thiamin and Protein.
LENTIL DOSA
(Mung bean dosa) is a crepe-like bread that is similar to dosa. It is made with a batter of green gram (moong dal) but, unlike dosa, it does not contain urad dal. Pesarattu is eaten at breakfast Lentil Dosa or Adai Dosa, as it is popularly known in certain parts of India, is a non-fermented dosa comprising a blend of lentils, rice and fenugreek seeds. Lentils are considered to be a powerhouse of nutrition -- they are high on proteins, rich in bre and a good source of minerals and calcium.
INGREDIENTS:
50Gms Green Moong Dal (Washed & Soaked for 3 Hours)
1 Tablespoon Coriander Leaves
Filling:
½ Cup Shredded Vegetables (Cabbage, Capsicum, Spring Onion)
1 Pinch Hing
½ Teaspoon Mustard Seeds Chutney
50 Gms Grated Coconut
1 Teaspoon Curry Leaves
METHOD:
Grind the soaked lentil with salt as per taste Heat the nonstick pan Add mustard seeds and hing till splatters Add the shredded vegetables add salt to taste Cover it & cook till tender, keep aside Heat a non-stick pan Pour the batter to form the dosa. Add chopped coriander on top Cook on both the sides Serve the dosa with the vegetable filling inside with coconut chutney
BENEFITS:
Moong Dal is packed with protein and low carbs, green gram otherwise known as moong dal is one of the best vegetarian super foods. An integral part of the Indian diet, it is a good and filling option for those who want to shed kilos.