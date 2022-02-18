Recipe: Hyderabad chef shares Curried Pumpkin Soup recipe that is simple and comforting

Looking for a bowl of comforting soup? Then try this Curried Pumpkin Soup. The easy-to-prepare recipe is shared by the director of culinary, Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre, chef Kailash Gundupalli. The chef tells us that whenever he desires something to eat healthy, this soup is his go-to. Check out the recipe here…

Ingredients:

Garlic, crushed - 10 grams | Onion, thinly sliced - 50 grams | Olive oil, cold-pressed - one spoon | Leeks, chopped - 20 grams | Celeriac, cut into small strips - 20 grams | Curried Madras powder - 20 grams | Pumpkin flesh, diced - 350 grams | Marjoram, chopped - ½ teaspoon | Chives, chopped - ½ teaspoon | Natural Bifidus yogurt (10% fat content) - 60 grams | Salt and pepper - As per taste

Method:

● Sauté garlic and onions in the oil till they turn golden brown. Also, rinse vegetables in water and let them rest. And then drain.

● Now, add Madras curry powder, vegetables, and pumpkin to the sautéed onions and garlic. Add bouillon and cook for 30 minutes on medium flame.

● Take a blender or just mash these ingredients to a purée. Season with the required salt and pepper powder.

● Finally, mix yogurt with marjoram and chives and add to the soup.

● Serve it with a Garlic Crostini.

