Celebrate Valentine’s Day with these meal kits and gift hampers in Hyderabad  

Valentine's Day is almost here! And, if you haven’t planned anything yet, then we have just what you need. From gift hampers to decadent chocolates, here’s what the hotels are whipping up this season of love.

Macarons and more

What better than chocolate to gift on your special day. Fonce’s gifting hampers offer decadent desserts such as Framboisier (a heart-shaped entremet with chocolate and raspberry filling), Valentine’s Red Velvet Cake, and Valentine’s Macarons Box. Rs 350 upwards. Available at Fonce.

Fonce

Love in a box

Can’t make up your mind on what to gift your special someone? Then ITC’s range of gift boxes is a great choice. The range includes Box Of Gratitude, which offers handcrafted truffles in flavours like Matcha, Pistachio, and Yuzu, Coconut Butter and Caramel, and Cherry, Anise and Dark Chocolate. They also have a macaron box, Box of Love, which has Raspberry and Rose, and Orange Blossom and Pistachio-flavoured macarons. Rs. 999 upwards. Available at ITC Kakatiya and ITC Kohenur.

ITC Hotels

Berry good!

Known for their French desserts menu in the city, Concu has curated a few gifting options. You can pick from their options like Le Petit Hamper which contains chocolate bars, brownies, crystal candles, and fresh flowers. What else? The À Deux Hamper is the right pick for a tea date and the box includes chocolate-dipped strawberries, flavoured tea, and a box of assorted desserts. Rs. 2,500 upwards. Available at all Concu outlets.

Concu (Credits: concu.in)

Dinner for two

If a private dinner at the comfort of your home is on your mind, then look no further than Quickish’s Valentine’s Day meal kits. The ready-to-cook gift boxes offer dishes like Kaju Pulao, Zafrani Murgh Tikka, Pasta Marinara, and Chicken Cordon Bleu. The kits also come with scented candles, artisanal chocolates, and cocktail mixers. Rs. 1,249 upwards. Available online.