Feast like a tiger
The Chinese Year of the Tiger has just begun and it’s time for some traditional feast. Chinese restaurants and families in the city share some lip-smacking recipes that you can try out this weekend!
The Chinese Year of the Tiger has just begun and it’s time for some traditional feast. Chinese restaurants and families in the city share some lip-smacking recipes that you can try out this weekend!
Mahua Chinese Biscuits
Ingredients
1 kg all-purpose flour
500 gm butter
200 gm sugar/salt
2 tbsp sesame seeds
Water
Oil
Method
● Melt the butter, mix all the ingredients and knead the dough. The dough shouldn’t be too soft, as it could get difficult to fry
● Cover the dough and let it rest for 15-20 minutes. After that, cut the dough into small pieces and flatten it with a rolling pin, just like rotis, and cut it in long strips
● Take each strip, twist it and join the ends
● Fry them in hot oil and your biscuits are ready to munch on (Mei Fong Chen)
Rice Noodles
Ingredients
A packet of rice noodles
Chopped carrots, bell peppers, mushrooms, cabbage, onion and celery or any other vegetables of your choice
1 cup shredded boiled chicken
1 tbsp each of white and black soya sauce (white and black)
Salt and pepper
3 tbsp oil
Method
● Soak the rice noodles for an hour
● In a pan, add oil, veggies and stir fry them until cooked
● Add the shredded chicken, soya sauce and mix well
● Toss the soaked noodles into the pan with salt and pepper, mix well and leave it to cook for 5-10 minutes
● Garnish with spring onions and serve it hot with chilli sauce (Mei Fong Chen)
Salmon Nigri Sushi
Ingredients
1/2 cups sushi rice
430 ml water
1 tsp salt
45 ml rice vinegar
1 tbsp sugar
1 sushi-grade skinless salmon steak, about 450 g
5 ml wasabi
Soy sauce for sushi and sashimi (to taste)
Pickled ginger (to taste)
Method
● In a bowl, cover the rice with cold water. Rinse the rice 4-5 times or until the water runs clear. Leave the rice in a strainer for it to drain thoroughly
● In a saucepan over high heat, bring the rice, water and salt to a boil. Cover and cook over low heat for 15 minutes or until the liquid is completely absorbed. Remove from the heat and let it rest for 10 minutes, covered
● Meanwhile, in a small saucepan over medium-low heat, warm the vinegar and sugar until the sugar dissolves
● Spread the cooked rice onto a baking sheet and pour the vinegar mixture on the top
● Combine to coat and separate the grains of rice. Spread out the rice again and cover with plastic wrap. Let it cool slightly
● With a sharp knife, trim and discard the discoloured sections of the salmon. While holding the knife at a 30° angle, finely slice the fish against the grain to obtain 4-inch-long slices
● Set aside on a cold plate or refrigerate while shaping the rice balls With slightly moistened hands, shape the rice into 6-cm-long balls using 2 tbsp of rice for each
● Spread a small amount of wasabi onto each rice ball and cover with a salmon slice
● Serve with soy sauce and pickled ginger
(Chef Amit Chauhan, owner of Finer Taste Hospitality)
Chicken Broth Raman
Ingredients
For broth
6-6 1/2 pounds chicken wings
4 medium carrots, cut into 1/2-inch-thick rounds
3 small bunches scallions roots, trimmed
10 cups water, divided
1 head of garlic, skin on, roots removed, cut in half horizontally
1 piece ginger, peeled and cut into 1/4-inch pieces
20 dried shiitake mushrooms
1 sheet dried kombu (sea vegetable or seaweed)
1/4 cup soy sauce For the shoyu tare
1/4 cup soy sauce
2 tbsp mirin For eggs and noodles
3-4 large eggs, depending on the number of diners
6 packs of fresh, thin and wavy ramen noodles For serving
1/2 cup fermented bamboo shoots
6 medium scallions, thinly sliced
3 toasted nori sheets, cut into ribbons
Chilli oil or toasted sesame oil
Method
For broth and tare
● Set up a rack in the middle of the oven and pre-heat to 380°C
● Place the wings in a stove top-safe roasting pan or casserole dish. Roast until well-browned, for about 30 minutes
● Add in the carrots and scallions, stir to combine
● Roast for 20 minutes more
● De-glaze the roasting pan. Transfer the chicken and vegetables to a stockpot
● Place the empty pan on the stove over high heat
● Add 2 cups of the water and scrape up all the flavorful browned bits from the pan
● Bring to a boil and carefully pour the mixture into the stockpot
● Add the garlic, ginger, shiitakes, kombu and remaining 8 cups water to the pot. Stir
● Let it simmer (You should see just a few bubbles around the edges)
● Add the soy sauce and simmer uncovered until the chicken falls off the bone. This will take about 3 hours
● Pour the broth through a fine-mesh strainer into a large bowl; discard the solids
● Cool the broth to room temperature, cover and refrigerate overnight
● Before using, skim the fat off the surface and discard
● For the tare, combine the soy sauce and mirin in a small airtight container, seal and refrigerate until ready to use
(Chef Amit Chauhan, owner of Finer Taste Hospitality)