Feast like a tiger

The Chinese Year of the Tiger has just begun and it’s time for some traditional feast. Chinese restaurants and families in the city share some lip-smacking recipes that you can try out this weekend!



Mahua Chinese Biscuits



Ingredients



1 kg all-purpose flour

500 gm butter

200 gm sugar/salt

2 tbsp sesame seeds

Water

Oil



Method

● Melt the butter, mix all the ingredients and knead the dough. The dough shouldn’t be too soft, as it could get difficult to fry

● Cover the dough and let it rest for 15-20 minutes. After that, cut the dough into small pieces and flatten it with a rolling pin, just like rotis, and cut it in long strips

● Take each strip, twist it and join the ends

● Fry them in hot oil and your biscuits are ready to munch on (Mei Fong Chen)



Rice Noodles



Ingredients



A packet of rice noodles

Chopped carrots, bell peppers, mushrooms, cabbage, onion and celery or any other vegetables of your choice

1 cup shredded boiled chicken

1 tbsp each of white and black soya sauce (white and black)

Salt and pepper

3 tbsp oil



Method

● Soak the rice noodles for an hour

● In a pan, add oil, veggies and stir fry them until cooked

● Add the shredded chicken, soya sauce and mix well

● Toss the soaked noodles into the pan with salt and pepper, mix well and leave it to cook for 5-10 minutes

● Garnish with spring onions and serve it hot with chilli sauce (Mei Fong Chen)



Salmon Nigri Sushi



Ingredients



1/2 cups sushi rice

430 ml water

1 tsp salt

45 ml rice vinegar

1 tbsp sugar

1 sushi-grade skinless salmon steak, about 450 g

5 ml wasabi

Soy sauce for sushi and sashimi (to taste)

Pickled ginger (to taste)



Method

● In a bowl, cover the rice with cold water. Rinse the rice 4-5 times or until the water runs clear. Leave the rice in a strainer for it to drain thoroughly

● In a saucepan over high heat, bring the rice, water and salt to a boil. Cover and cook over low heat for 15 minutes or until the liquid is completely absorbed. Remove from the heat and let it rest for 10 minutes, covered

● Meanwhile, in a small saucepan over medium-low heat, warm the vinegar and sugar until the sugar dissolves

● Spread the cooked rice onto a baking sheet and pour the vinegar mixture on the top

● Combine to coat and separate the grains of rice. Spread out the rice again and cover with plastic wrap. Let it cool slightly

● With a sharp knife, trim and discard the discoloured sections of the salmon. While holding the knife at a 30° angle, finely slice the fish against the grain to obtain 4-inch-long slices

● Set aside on a cold plate or refrigerate while shaping the rice balls With slightly moistened hands, shape the rice into 6-cm-long balls using 2 tbsp of rice for each

● Spread a small amount of wasabi onto each rice ball and cover with a salmon slice

● Serve with soy sauce and pickled ginger



(Chef Amit Chauhan, owner of Finer Taste Hospitality)



Chicken Broth Raman



Ingredients

For broth



6-6 1/2 pounds chicken wings

4 medium carrots, cut into 1/2-inch-thick rounds

3 small bunches scallions roots, trimmed

10 cups water, divided

1 head of garlic, skin on, roots removed, cut in half horizontally

1 piece ginger, peeled and cut into 1/4-inch pieces

20 dried shiitake mushrooms

1 sheet dried kombu (sea vegetable or seaweed)

1/4 cup soy sauce For the shoyu tare

1/4 cup soy sauce

2 tbsp mirin For eggs and noodles

3-4 large eggs, depending on the number of diners

6 packs of fresh, thin and wavy ramen noodles For serving

1/2 cup fermented bamboo shoots

6 medium scallions, thinly sliced

3 toasted nori sheets, cut into ribbons

Chilli oil or toasted sesame oil



Method

For broth and tare

● Set up a rack in the middle of the oven and pre-heat to 380°C

● Place the wings in a stove top-safe roasting pan or casserole dish. Roast until well-browned, for about 30 minutes

● Add in the carrots and scallions, stir to combine

● Roast for 20 minutes more

● De-glaze the roasting pan. Transfer the chicken and vegetables to a stockpot

● Place the empty pan on the stove over high heat

● Add 2 cups of the water and scrape up all the flavorful browned bits from the pan

● Bring to a boil and carefully pour the mixture into the stockpot

● Add the garlic, ginger, shiitakes, kombu and remaining 8 cups water to the pot. Stir

● Let it simmer (You should see just a few bubbles around the edges)

● Add the soy sauce and simmer uncovered until the chicken falls off the bone. This will take about 3 hours

● Pour the broth through a fine-mesh strainer into a large bowl; discard the solids

● Cool the broth to room temperature, cover and refrigerate overnight

● Before using, skim the fat off the surface and discard

● For the tare, combine the soy sauce and mirin in a small airtight container, seal and refrigerate until ready to use

(Chef Amit Chauhan, owner of Finer Taste Hospitality)