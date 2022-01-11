Five quick and easy-to-make Chinese recipes for vegetarians

Whether you've turned vegetarian or are kicking off the meatless Monday tradition, these popular Chinese stir fry recipes are perfect for vegetarians. Try making these recipes with soya or tofu, if you are vegan.

Kung Pao Paneer

Ingredients:

• 1 tablespoon oil

• 40 grams mixed bell pepper

• 60 grams kung pao sauce

• 180 grams paneer

• 10 grams cashew nut

• 10 grams spring onion

• Salt as per taste

Preparation:

•Put paneer in a bowl. Add cornflour and mix them well.

•Flash fry or pan fry the paneer and set aside.

•Heat one tablespoon of oil in a nonstick pan. Add mixed bell pepper and sauté till lightly browned.

•Add kung pao sauce, paneer, and cashew nuts. Adjust salt, mix well and cook for 2-3 mins

• Garnish it with green spring onions and serve hot.

Black Bean Veg Gravy

Ingredients:

• 1 tablespoon oil

• 180 grams mixed vegetables

• 60 grams black bean sauce

• 100 ml water

• 10 grams spring onion

• Salt as per taste

Preparation:

•Heat 1 tablespoon of oil in a nonstick pan. Add mixed vegetables and sauté till lightly browned.

•Add black bean sauce along with 100ml of water and salt as per taste. Cook for 2-3 minutes.

•Garnish with spring onion and serve warm.

Garlic Pepper Tosses Veggies

Ingredients

• 1 tablespoon oil

• 180 grams mixed vegetables

• 60 grams garlic pepper sauce

• 100 ml water

• Salt as per taste

• 10 grams spring onion

Preparation:

•Heat 1 tablespoon of oil in a nonstick pan. Add mixed vegetables and sauté till lightly browned.

•Add garlic pepper sauce along with 100ml of water and salt as per taste. Cook for 2-3 minutes. Enjoy!

Soya Chilli Noodles

Ingredients

• 1 tablespoon oil

• 180 grams mix vegetables

• 60 grams soya chilli sauce

• 200 gm boiled noodles

• Salt as per taste

• 10 grams spring onion

Preparation

•Heat one tablespoon of oil in a nonstick pan. Add finely grated mixed vegetables and sauté till lightly browned.

•Add soya chilli sauce along with boiled noodles and salt as per taste. Cook for 2-3 minutes.

•Garnish with spring onion and serve hot.

DIY Sweet Chilli Potato

Ingredients

• 1 tablespoon oil

• 60 grams sweet chilli sauce

• 180 grams deep-fried potato

• Salt as per taste

• 10 grams spring onion

Preparation

•Heat 1 tablespoon of oil in a non-stick pan.

•Add sweet chilli sauce along with deep-fried potato

•Add salt as per taste, garnish with green spring onion and serve hot.

Recipes and images by Chef Arjun Shetty - Head Chef at White Light Food