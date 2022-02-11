Tranquil Bistro opens in Hyderabad, and offers an intimate dining experience  

Tranquil Bistro is the latest entrant to Madhapur’s lounge and bar circuit. Situated right beside the State Art Gallery, the place is Hyderabad’s first venue with a waterfall built inside it. The 300-seater has definitely caught our attention for its ambience, but also impresses with the array of Indian and Continental dishes it offers. We headed to the bistro on a weekday for lunch. Our first impression? A perfect spot for romantic nights thanks to the waterfall and seating arrangements. Here’s what you can try at the restaurant.

We began our meal with the Mirapakaya Kodi Pakodi, a South Indian-style fried chicken. The dominant flavours of pepper, and green chillies blended with masalas like garam masala, made this a finger-licking good dish. We then picked their Murgh Malai Kebabs. These were juicy, subtly flavoured, and grilled to perfection. Served with a mint chutney alongside, it gave the kebabs a fiery twist.

Murgh Malai Kebabs

For the mains, we tried the Stuffed Grilled Chicken Breast with Orange Caper Sauce. The chicken came stuffed with spinach and cheese. The zesty sauce provided an excellent accompaniment. The dish also came with mashed potatoes and vegetables like bell peppers, carrots, broccoli, and mushrooms gave the dish an added crunch.

Stuffed Grilled Chicken Breast with Orange Caper Sauce

We also sampled the Laal Maas from their Indian menu. The Rajasthani special mutton curry was cooked with yogurt and red chillies. The curry was tangy and the meat was succulent, easily falling off the bone.

To end our meal on the right note, we called in for their signature dessert called Ramesh & Suresh (from the 5-star advertisements). The dessert came with two deep-fried 5-star bars, seated on vanilla and butterscotch ice creams. Drizzled with chocolate sauce, the flavours came together beautifully.

Ramesh & Suresh

Rs. 1,200 upwards. At Madhapur.

