Recipe: This authentic Rajasthani 'Ker Sangri' recipe is sweet, sour and fabulous!
Ker Sangri
Cooking time 30 minutes | Serves four people
Ingredients
Sangri 1 cup
Ker 1/2 cup
Whole amchur 1/2 cup
Red chilli powder 1 tbsp
Turmeric powder 1/4 tsp
Kashmiri chilli 2
Jeera whole 1/2 tsp
Garlic cloves 6
Ginger paste 1 tsp
Dhaniya powder 1 tbsp
Jeera powder 1 tbsp
Oil 3 tbsp
Salt to taste
Method
Step 1
Dry ker, sangri and whole amchur. Put them in a pressure cooker along with salt, and one litre of
water. Pressure cook for two whistles. Remove and set aside to cool.
Step 2
Heat oil in a pan, add jeera, garlic paste, ginger paste, turmeric powder, chilli powder, Kashmiri chilli, Coriander and jeera powders, and two tablespoons of water. Cook for a minute. Add the boiled ker, sangri, Amchur and then salt to taste. Cook for two to three minutes.
Step 3
Garnish with chopped coriander leaves.
Shared by Maharaj Jodharam Choudhary, Corporate Chef - Khandani Rajdhani.