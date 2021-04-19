Ker Sangri

Cooking time 30 minutes | Serves four people

Ingredients

Sangri 1 cup

Ker 1/2 cup

Whole amchur 1/2 cup

Red chilli powder 1 tbsp

Turmeric powder 1/4 tsp

Kashmiri chilli 2

Jeera whole 1/2 tsp

Garlic cloves 6

Ginger paste 1 tsp

Dhaniya powder 1 tbsp

Jeera powder 1 tbsp

Oil 3 tbsp

Salt to taste





Method

Step 1

Dry ker, sangri and whole amchur. Put them in a pressure cooker along with salt, and one litre of

water. Pressure cook for two whistles. Remove and set aside to cool.



Step 2

Heat oil in a pan, add jeera, garlic paste, ginger paste, turmeric powder, chilli powder, Kashmiri chilli, Coriander and jeera powders, and two tablespoons of water. Cook for a minute. Add the boiled ker, sangri, Amchur and then salt to taste. Cook for two to three minutes.



Step 3

Garnish with chopped coriander leaves.

Shared by Maharaj Jodharam Choudhary, Corporate Chef - Khandani Rajdhani.