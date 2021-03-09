Recipe: Whip up a few soul-satisfying temple-style dishes at home
There’s a different charm to prasaads served at temples. The recipes are a mix of devotion and flavour and tapping on the dynamism of these temple-style foods, a diner at Rishikesh - Varr – Temple Foods of India has rolled out delectables to satiate your hunger and soul. Here’s Chef Anuj Kapoor sharing two recipes. Try them at home.
Dhuaan Chaas
A delightful variation of the regular chaach, characterised by the earthy flavour of the smouldering upala (dry cow dung). This recipe can be served in winter as well as the smoking process ‘warms’ the ingredients.
Ingredients
· 1 Ltr chaach
· ½ tsp roasted cimun powder
· 1 Tbsp chopped coriander
· ½ tsp chopped green chilli
· ¼ tsp chopped ginger
· 1 ½ tsp sendha namak
· 1 tsp
For Dhuaan
· A good pinch of strong heeng
· 1 gobar ka upala (cowdung cake)
· 1 tbsp ghee
Method
- Mix together all ingredients and refrigerate for a minimum of three hours.
- Light up the upala on direct open fire,
- keep on a metal plate or pan
- drizzle the ghee and hing on the upala
- keep a Clay kullhad inverted on the upala for a minute
- Remove the kullhad, set it straight and pour the chaas in.
Gol gappa Chaat
Golgappa
- 1 cup Sooji (Semolina/ Rava)
- 1/2 cup All Purpose Flour (Maida)
- Sunflower Oil , for making dough and deep frying
- Or buy the golgappa in
Chaat
Filling
- 1 sprig Mint Leaves (Pudina) , chopped
- 1 Potato (Aloo) , boiled and peeled, diced
- 1/2 cup Kabuli Chana (Chickpeas), boiled
- 2 tablespoons Boondi
- 1/2 teaspoon Cumin powder (Jeera) , roasted
- 1/2 teaspoon Red Chilli powder
Topping
- 1/2 cup Green Chutney (Coriander & Mint) , to taste
- 1/2 cup Sweet Chutney (Date & Tamarind) , to taste
- 1 sprig Coriander (Dhania) Leaves , chopped
- 2 cups Curd (Dahi / Yogurt)
- Sugar , to taste
- 1/2 teaspoon Cumin powder (Jeera) , roasted
- 1/2 teaspoon Red Chilli powder
- 1 cup boiled kachalu – peeled & thinly sliced
Method
For the gol gappa
Sift the flour and sooji together thru a coarse sieve.
Add 2 Tbsp of sunflower oil
Knead into a tight dough using chilled water as required.
Cover with a damp cloth and rest in a refrigerator for 1 hour.
Make small golgappas
Fry in oil on medium heat.
For the filling
Mix together all ingredients, set aside.
For topping
Beat yoghurt(dahi) into smooth consistency with a generous pinch of sugar
Mix Kachalu slices with chutneys and spices
Assembling
Fill the golgappas with the filling
Pour over the yoghurt
Sprinkle the spiced kachalu over
Garnish with mint and coriander
Drizzle more chutneys on top, enjoy