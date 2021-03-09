There’s a different charm to prasaads served at temples. The recipes are a mix of devotion and flavour and tapping on the dynamism of these temple-style foods, a diner at Rishikesh - Varr – Temple Foods of India has rolled out delectables to satiate your hunger and soul. Here’s Chef Anuj Kapoor sharing two recipes. Try them at home.

Dhuaan Chaas

A delightful variation of the regular chaach, characterised by the earthy flavour of the smouldering upala (dry cow dung). This recipe can be served in winter as well as the smoking process ‘warms’ the ingredients.

Ingredients

· 1 Ltr chaach

· ½ tsp roasted cimun powder

· 1 Tbsp chopped coriander

· ½ tsp chopped green chilli

· ¼ tsp chopped ginger

· 1 ½ tsp sendha namak

· 1 tsp

For Dhuaan

· A good pinch of strong heeng

· 1 gobar ka upala (cowdung cake)

· 1 tbsp ghee

Method

Mix together all ingredients and refrigerate for a minimum of three hours.

Light up the upala on direct open fire,

keep on a metal plate or pan

drizzle the ghee and hing on the upala

keep a Clay kullhad inverted on the upala for a minute

Remove the kullhad, set it straight and pour the chaas in.

Gol gappa Chaat

Golgappa

1 cup Sooji (Semolina/ Rava)

1/2 cup All Purpose Flour (Maida)

Sunflower Oil , for making dough and deep frying

Or buy the golgappa in

Chaat

Filling

1 sprig Mint Leaves (Pudina) , chopped

1 Potato (Aloo) , boiled and peeled, diced

1/2 cup Kabuli Chana (Chickpeas), boiled

2 tablespoons Boondi

1/2 teaspoon Cumin powder (Jeera) , roasted

1/2 teaspoon Red Chilli powder

Topping

1/2 cup Green Chutney (Coriander & Mint) , to taste

1/2 cup Sweet Chutney (Date & Tamarind) , to taste

1 sprig Coriander (Dhania) Leaves , chopped

2 cups Curd (Dahi / Yogurt)

Sugar , to taste

1/2 teaspoon Cumin powder (Jeera) , roasted

1/2 teaspoon Red Chilli powder

1 cup boiled kachalu – peeled & thinly sliced

Method

For the gol gappa

Sift the flour and sooji together thru a coarse sieve.

Add 2 Tbsp of sunflower oil

Knead into a tight dough using chilled water as required.

Cover with a damp cloth and rest in a refrigerator for 1 hour.

Make small golgappas

Fry in oil on medium heat.

For the filling

Mix together all ingredients, set aside.

For topping

Beat yoghurt(dahi) into smooth consistency with a generous pinch of sugar

Mix Kachalu slices with chutneys and spices

Assembling

Fill the golgappas with the filling

Pour over the yoghurt

Sprinkle the spiced kachalu over

Garnish with mint and coriander

Drizzle more chutneys on top, enjoy