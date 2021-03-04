The world is constantly exploring an alternative to greener and cleaning meat and if you are among them then you should check out Wakao’s Jack Meat. The fleshy fruit which is full of the natural goodness is being reinvented as a green meat option and we got on board two chefs to make interesting and delectable recipes from the varieties offered by the home-grown brand.

Teriyaki Jack Frankie by Chef Sonal Kakodkar

Wondering what to do with the leftover chapati? Here is something amazing and very easy for you with our very own Teriyaki jack.

INGREDIENTS:

Teriyaki jack

Chapati

Mayonnaise/Ranch sauce

Pickled Gherkins/ Cucumber

Juvenile cut carrots

Sliced onions.

INSTRUCTIONS:

Mix cucumber/pickled gherkins, carrots, onion, and salt. Let is sit for 10 mins

Heat the chapati; if using the leftover one

Place the chapati on a flat surface and apply mayonnaise/ranch to it

Place teriyaki jack in the centre (cylindrical shape) and put the vegetables on the jack

Sprinkle with some dry herbs of your choice if you like

Fold both the edges of the chapati and begin to roll tightly to make a roll

Roll it in butter paper/aluminium foil

Serve hot

Wakao Raw Jack Cutlets with Fresh Coconut Cream by Chef Jerson Fernandes - Executive Chef at Novotel Goa Dona Sylvia Resort

INGREDIENTS QUALITY Wakao Raw Jackfruit 300gms Chopped ginger 1 tsp Chopped Garlic 1 tsp Chopped Onion 1 no Potatoes 200gms Chopped coriander 100 gms Chopped chillies 2 nos Red chili powder 1 tsp Cumin powder 1 tsp Corriander powder 1 tsp Coconut Milk 3 tsp Bread crumbs 100 gms Oil for frying Salt as per taste Bread crumbs 250 gms

INSTRUCTIONS: