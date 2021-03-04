Recipes: Whip up these delectable jackfruit dishes as a meat alternative
The world is constantly exploring an alternative to greener and cleaning meat and if you are among them then you should check out Wakao’s Jack Meat. The fleshy fruit which is full of the natural goodness is being reinvented as a green meat option and we got on board two chefs to make interesting and delectable recipes from the varieties offered by the home-grown brand.
Teriyaki Jack Frankie by Chef Sonal Kakodkar
Wondering what to do with the leftover chapati? Here is something amazing and very easy for you with our very own Teriyaki jack.
INGREDIENTS:
- Teriyaki jack
- Chapati
- Mayonnaise/Ranch sauce
- Pickled Gherkins/ Cucumber
- Juvenile cut carrots
- Sliced onions.
INSTRUCTIONS:
- Mix cucumber/pickled gherkins, carrots, onion, and salt. Let is sit for 10 mins
- Heat the chapati; if using the leftover one
- Place the chapati on a flat surface and apply mayonnaise/ranch to it
- Place teriyaki jack in the centre (cylindrical shape) and put the vegetables on the jack
- Sprinkle with some dry herbs of your choice if you like
- Fold both the edges of the chapati and begin to roll tightly to make a roll
- Roll it in butter paper/aluminium foil
- Serve hot
Wakao Raw Jack Cutlets with Fresh Coconut Cream by Chef Jerson Fernandes - Executive Chef at Novotel Goa Dona Sylvia Resort
|
INGREDIENTS
|
QUALITY
|
Wakao Raw Jackfruit
|
300gms
|
Chopped ginger
|
1 tsp
|
Chopped Garlic
|
1 tsp
|
Chopped Onion
|
1 no
|
Potatoes
|
200gms
|
Chopped coriander
|
100 gms
|
Chopped chillies
|
2 nos
|
Red chili powder
|
1 tsp
|
Cumin powder
|
1 tsp
|
Corriander powder
|
1 tsp
|
Coconut Milk
|
3 tsp
|
Bread crumbs
|
100 gms
|
Oil
|
for frying
|
Salt
|
as per taste
|
Bread crumbs
|
250 gms
INSTRUCTIONS:
- Chop Wakao Raw jack into small cubes
- Boil the potatoes, peel, and mash the same till smooth and non-lumpy. Allow them to cool down
- Heat the oil and saute the onions, garlic, ginger, chillies, dry spices, bread and jackfruit. Add salt and seasoning.
- Blend the mashed potato mixture with the sauteed mixture and add chopped coriander. Shape them into cutlets
- Coat the cutlets with breadcrumbs
- Allow it to rest in a refrigerator for 20 minutes
- Deep fry in hot oil till golden brown.
- Garnish with fresh chilled coconut milk dots and serve hot with a salad on the side