Here are some eats you should totally try out this weekend in Hyderabad

The food industry in Hyderabad is buzzing with innovation and creativity. Eateries are upping the culinary game by launching record-breaking foods and unthinkably pricey beverages. There are also a few who are going back to basics and serving some authentic savouries. Nevertheless, everyone’s talking about them. Here are some eats you should totally try out this weekend.



Telangana savouries

Spicy, crispy, sweet and earthy -- these words perfectly define Telangana’s authentic snacks. A one-stop cloud kitchen, T-Snacks, is doing it right. Located at Pragathi Nagar in Kukatpally, it shot to popularity in 2019 for its fresh and authentic Telugu snacks. Sakinalu, Appalu, Murukulu and many more custom eats -- which are safe for health-conscious -- it is the go-to place currently for local savouries. It is run by Rajendra Prasad Regonda, who quit his well-paying IT job to start the cloud kitchen.



“We are getting orders from other AP, Bengaluru, Chennai and even UAE, UK and USA.” T-Snacks had started off at a small home kitchen. Today, it has an online presence and sells everything from healthy snacks, sweets and pickles to podis. Some of the favourites are go-green appalu, beetroot appalu and carrot appalu. They also make honey laddus for diabetics and low-spice pickles too.



World’s longest fries?

This cafe at Habsiguda has gone viral for its longest fries. About 40 cm in length, Frykiki’s french fries are selling like hotcakes as foodies from across the city throng the roadside cafe. Krishna Spoorthy Vaddepalli, the brain behind the dish and founder of the cafe, has used all her travel experiences to set up this eatery. “When I travelled to China, I saw these long fries and was intrigued. The idea of opening a cafe came to me during the lockdown,” she says.

World's longest fries

Rs 1,000 for a cuppa tea!

Cafe Niloufer Lounge at Banjara Hills Rd No. 12 is serving a rare brew of black tea which costs Rs 1,000 for a cup. The cafe’s owner, Babu Rao, who is also a master tea-blender and a tea leaf enthusiast, had purchased this golden-tip tea leaf at an auction for Rs 75,000/kg, at Maijan in Assam. “The flavour of this black tea is exotic and refreshing. It is known for its malty aroma and is the most expensive variety in the country. The yield this year was only 1.5 kg, and I bought it all,” he says.



Midnight kebabs

Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre is hosting a Midnight Kebab Fest. Curated by chef Kailash Gundupalli, director culinary, the fest offers Chicken Chettinad, Tawa fish kebab, Tehhiya baby corn, Ghost Ke Sheek Kabab and much more. Grab a bite before October 31 from 6 pm to 12 am.