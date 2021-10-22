Farzi Cafe in Hyderabad has a new menu that offers a modern twist to delectable Indian dishes

When the conversation is about fusion food in the city, Farzi Cafe is certainly the first name to pop up in your mind. The restaurant is known for its modern presentation techniques of traditional Indian dishes. So, when they invited us to try their new menu, our expectations were quite high.

We were greeted with the chef ’s complimentary amuse bouche, a bite-sized mango, and yogurt sphere. The sphere exploded in our mouths and was refreshing.

Quick picks

We started our meal with the Creamy Marine Bisque, a classic French soup. It was warm, creamy, and offered a burst of flavours. We were initially skeptical about its taste notes but were delighted with its subtle seafood flavours.

Creamy Marine Bisque

From the appetisers section, we opted for the Yam Galouti With Ulta Tawa Paratha. The vegetarian galouti kebabs were moist, spicy and the tawa-fried parathas added the right crunch.

Yam Galouti With Ulta Tawa Paratha

Our next pick was the Smoke Pepper Chicken Tikka and when we say that these are the best chicken tikkas we tasted in a while, we are not lying. The chicken was tender, juicy, and smoked to perfection. Both the starters came with a side of spicy green chutney.

Smoke Pepper Chicken Tikka

Idly and chicken, anyone?

Quickly moving onto the main course, we were spoiled for choice with options like pulao and biryani. But, as we were curious as to how the chef would give a gourmet touch to a regular South Indian breakfast dish, we settled for the Andhra Chilli Chicken Thatte Idli With Micro Herbs. The idli was topped with ghee, podi, and green chilli chicken. The curry was comforting and the addition of green chillies added a dash of spice to the plate. This is the perfect combination for those who really enjoy Indian curries.

Andhra Chilli Chicken Thatte Idli With Micro Herbs

More coffee, please!

Our next dish was the De-constructed Filter Kappi Tiramisu. The dessert was light, creamy and the filter coffee mousse made this an absolute winner for us.

The verdict? Farzi Cafe hits it right out of the park with this menu that offers a twist to traditional food. Take our advice and head out to the quaint lanes of Jubilee Hills and you won’t be disappointed.

Rs. 1,500 upwards. At Jubilee Hills.

— bsuchitra@newindianexpress.com