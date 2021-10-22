Recipe: Chef Kailash Gundupalli from Hyderabad shares his favourite Fish In Black Bean Sauce recipe

Does the idea of making a gourmet meal at home interest you? Then check out this recipe shared by the Director Culinary, Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre, chef Kailash Gundupalli. He tells us that he enjoys simplifying recipes that might seem complex and difficult to prepare at home. This Fish In Black Bean Sauce is one of his favourite dishes to cook and when asked, gladly agreed to share it with our readers

Ingredients:

Basa fish fillets - 4 lbs | Corn starch - 1 tablespoon | Olive oil - for cooking | Brown onions, roughly chopped - 2 | Large green bell pepper, seeded and roughly chopped - 1 | Large red bell pepper, seeded and roughly chopped - 1 | Garlic, chopped - 3 cloves | Dried red chilies (optional) - 3 For the Sauce: Chinese black bean sauce - 4 tablespoons | Dried ginger powder - 1 teaspoon | 2 tsp Garlic powder - 2 teaspoon | Rice cooking wine - 3 tablespoons | Asian toasted sesame oil - 1 teaspoon | White sugar - 2 tablespoons

Chef Kailash Gundupalli

Method:

● In a bowl, combine all the sauce ingredients and whisk them together. Keep it aside.

● Cut the fish fillets into bite-sized pieces, and toss them in corn starch.

● Take a large wok or pan, and add two tablespoons of oil on medium flame. When the oil gets hot add onions, bell peppers, garlic, and dried red chilis. Saute them together.

● Now, add five tablespoons of the sauce mixture. Give a nice stir and cook till the vegetables are cooked. Transfer to a bowl and set aside.

● In the same wok, add 3 tablespoons of oil. Add the fish cubes, the remaining sauce mixture and give it a nice stir.

● Finally, add the cooked vegetables to the fish and cook for a few minutes.

● Serve it hot with rice.