Hyderabad's all-new Erra Karam offers authentic Andhra and Telangana dishes

Erra Karam is a fine dining restaurant serving authentic Telangana and Andhra cuisine. A 50-seater eatery, replete with traditional décor in hues of beige and gold and colourful paintings done by artists from the villages of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, has a unique approach towards local food.

Traditional decor

For the love of details

Talking about how the restaurant came together and its inspiration, siblings Sheshank and Sharukh Kumar Aiyar, the founders of the restaurant, feel they have opened it at the right time. “It all began 10 months ago, when we were discussing the possibility of opening an authentic fine dining place serving Telugu and Andhra cuisine. There were many restaurants who served the cuisine, but we wanted to take that a notch higher at Erra Karam. We would have opened four months ago, but couldn’t due to the second wave of coronavirus pandemic. So, we finally opened now, during the festive season of Navaratri and Durga Puja. Everything that one sees inside the restaurant has been handpicked by us, from the chandeliers to crockery and cutlery, not to forget the menu," says Sheshank.

Chicken Fry Piece Biryani

Tawa Chepa



Of names and places

The menu has a quirky take on both the states and playfully pairs them together like Kamareddy Bellam, Srikakulam Salt, and Konaseema Coconut — all alcohol based drinks, with a local touch. We started our lunch with the starter Tawa Chepa, fish marinated in herbs and spices served with mint chutney and onion salad. The fish was tender and juicy, not overpowered with spice. Next, we focussed our attention on another starter, Kadapa Kodi and Cashew Fry. The chicken was succulent with the right amount of heat.

For the main course, we first opted for the Chicken Fry Piece Biryani. The main dish came with a generous dose of dry fruits, and fried onions. The chicken pieces were tender and offered a burst of flavours. If you enjoy spicy food, then this biryani is a must-try. We paired this with the Guntur Karam cocktail. Made with whisky, chilli and jeera this was refreshing and unique. To round off the meal, we opted for Chakkara Pongali and Paan Ice Cream. The dessert filled with jaggery was served with mango puree compote, all done in house.



Rs 1,000 for two.

At Jubilee Hills



