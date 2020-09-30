Dalgona Tiramisu is now a thing, and here’s how you can make it
Just when the hype of the Dalgona coffee was dying out, quarantined Instagrammers have taken a leap and brought dalgona into the dessert spectrum. Enter: the dalgona tiramisu. The Italian dessert is traditionally coffee flavoured, and often features espresso-dipped biscuit sponge. But the dalgona tiramisu is a little different and involves a more elaborate process, because you have to deal with different consistencies.
The recipe can be sectioned into two distinct parts where you make the dalgona part first and set it aside and then focus on assembling the dessert. The dalgona tiramisu basically features layers of whipped dalgona coffee within the tiramisu, which is in itself a layered dessert. Many Indian food bloggers and patissiers are also leaning into the trend, since it took off on social media. Here’s a basic dalgona tiramisu recipe which you can easily recreate at home:
Ingredients:
120g of mascarpone
1 egg yolk
25g of caster sugar
110g of fresh creme (whipped cream)
1 tsp of vanilla extract
2 tbsp of instant coffee
2 tbsp of caster sugar
2 tbsp of boiling water
10-15 ladyfinger biscuits
Method
-
Put some boiling water on heat in a small boiling pan
-
Mix egg yolk with the caster sugar and place the bowl on top of the boiling water.
-
Blend the mixture really well until the egg and the sugar have thoroughly been whipped and the mixture starts to thicken.
-
Now mix this egg and sugar mixture with the mascarpone cheese.
-
In a separate bowl beat the fresh cream and the vanilla extract. Fold the cream in the mascarpone mixture and put it in the fridge to settle
-
In a separate bowl, mix instant coffee, 2 tbsp caster sugar and boiling water and beat it to blend it like you do in a traditional dalgona.
-
Take a glass tumbler or a trifle glass and put the ladyfingers or sponge biscuits at the bottom. Top it up with the dalgona coffee mix.
-
Then layer it again with the mascarpone mix, and then another layer of sponge biscuits Top it with some espresso powder
-
-Let the dessert sit in the fridge for at least 1 hour before serving.