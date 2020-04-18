Here's something new for coffee experimentalists, especially those who not only like to try different flavours but would also like to make their own coffee at home. No, we aren't talking about Dalgona coffee, there's more you can do with the versatile beverage.

Third Wave Coffee Roasters are now revealing their secret recipes on their official Instagram handle. Their best baristas from across India are sharing recipes of their most popular brews through video posts. So if you are looking at trying Third Wave's Iced Vietnamese Shakerato, you just have to log onto to their page, and watch the video by their star barista Anish who works at the Koregaon Park cafe in Pune. If you like to note down the recipe, just scroll down the feed and you will find all the details in the caption.

Third Wave's barista Anish shows how to whip up a Iced Vietnamese Shakerato

But if you aren't too keen on making your own coffee, then just order in. You could try their summer special coffees that have just been introduced. Choose from their five different Iced Lattes (Chocolate, Caramel, Matcha, Thai, Honey), Frappes (Choco Coconut, Salted Butterscotch), Latte (Choco Coconut, Salted Butterscotch), Coolers (Yuzu, Orange Chilli) and Cold Brews (Yuzu, Orange Chilli).

For those who want to try more options, try coffees from Slay Everyday, Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters or from The Flying Squirrel.

Slay Everyday offers options such as the basic Madras Mud hot coffee, Slay X which they claim is India's strongest coffee and Vegan brews. Those who are calorie-conscious, do try the no icecream, no sugar Skinny Coffee.





Slay Everyday's Cafe Mocha

From the Blue Tokai menu we recommend the Nitro Coffee or Coffee Tonic. If you aren't a coffee maverick, then just stick to their basic options.

The Flying Squirrel coffee brews are for true coffee lovers. Strong and aromatic, all their blends are worth sampling, but do order ace tennis player Rohan Bopanna's Master Blend options.

You don't have to step out for a coffee break, these coffee shops are delivering their artisanal and gourmet coffees through popular food delivery apps.