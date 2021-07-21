From quinoa puffs to healthy crackers, here are five guilt-free snacks to binge on

Work From Home, necessitated by lockdown, has changed our snacking habits. While earlier the ideal or set time to have snacks was in the evening, now we munch whenever we want to – while working on the desk, watching web series, in between meals and even post-dinner. Unhealthy snacking may lead to several health issues, and one of the easy ways to avoid health complications is to replace them with healthier bites. We list a few munchies here that are high on flavour and have a healthy edge:

Dash of Ayurveda

Ever thought chocolates could be a great snack? Well, now it is. Thanks to Awsum Chocolates, the first Ayurveda-inspired functional chocolates. The Noida-based premium dark and milk chocolate brand is enriched with ayurvedic herbs and botanicals. Launched in four variants - Daily Energy, Sleep, Goodbye Stress and Active Immunity, the chocolates have a rich and smooth texture and do not come at a compromise of taste.

Power of grains

If you like something crunchy then check out the crackers by Conscious Food. Packed with the power of grains, they are free from chemicals and adulteration, providing wholesome nutrition. Among the crispy lot, our pick is gluten-free Ragi Crackers with sesame seeds and sea salt, which is healthy at many levels and flavourful too. The other grain-based crackers in their repertoire include delectable options like Jowar, Black Rice and more.



Oats all-day

A great alternative to the boring oats, Sundrop’s Nutrify is an ideal all-day snack. The ready-to-eat cereal made with rolled roasted oats and packed with wholesome granola along with almonds and cranberry will make you binge healthy. The flavours and nutrition factor also makes it a hit snack for house parties.

Quinoa quotient

For the loyalists of quinoa, this snack is like a jackpot. Rich in protein, dietary fibre, vitamin B, and dietary minerals, The Green Snack Co’s Quinoa Puffs is also gluten-free, making it a hot pick. And the best part about the versatile crunchy puffs is that they can also be used as an add-on to salad and soups apart from being paired with your favourite dips or fondue.

Desi deal

A cookie with chocolate chips sounds so mundane and if you want to treat your taste buds to new flavours then it’s worth taking a bite of the Chia Turmeric cookies by Nourish Organics. The handmade cookie is a tasteful blend of Western and Indian aesthetics and serves as a promising alternative to machine-made and processed food. The goodness of ginger and turmeric in it, which is known for its anti-inflammatory and healing properties, make it a smart choice.