Valentine’s Day special: Indulge’s ultimate V-Day gift guide

The ancient Romans may be responsible for the name of our modern day of love — Valentine’s Day on February 14 — but it’s the way you celebrate that makes it more special. And if you are one of those hopeless romantics who are plotting elaborate plans to make their significant other feel special and loved and fretting about the how and what — don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Surprise your special someone with a thoughtful gift, apart from being with your partner and spending some quality time. We have curated a list of some hand-picked gifts that your partner will surely cherish.

A royal touch

This Valentine’s Day, make your girl feel like a queen with the exclusive collection from Kate Spade New York. Gift her a direct representation of love with this heart-shaped adorable satchel or a voluminous tote with a rhythmic pattern of repetitive heart motif. Styling these pieces for a brunch date will definitely add an extra oomph to the outfits. You can also choose from their cute dainty jewellery collection, specially designed for the occasion. Price Rs: 28,275. katespade.com

Bundle of self care

Make her spring season more special by gifting her an Ayurveda-infused self care beauty kit. Pick up Inveda’s holistic wellness kit that consists of purifying Neem and Gotukola face wash, sunscreen cream gel, whitening cream and anti-pigmentation blend that helps rejuvenate the skin in the most natural way. Price Rs:700. inveda.in

Signature of love

If your lady’s soul lies in dressing traditionally, then give her five yards of grace from Shorshe’s new collection Patjhar. Whether for your romantic date night or sunshine days and cozy warm winters, the saris from the collection come in autumnal shades of bark brown, moss green and warm milky chai. Adding a touch of glamour are rich fabrics of hand-woven silks, soft velvets and hand embroidered detailed in old gold. Price Rs: 24,500. Available at Collage

Jewel in the crown

There is no gift like jewellery for him or her. Given the season of love, a pair of earrings or necklace from Anayah Jewellery is a perfect gift to woo the love of your life unless you plan to get down on one knee with a ring. Choose from their wide range of jhumkas and necklaces for women to kurta buttons and brooches for men. Price Rs: 5,700 onwards. anayahjewellery.co.uk

Heart speckled timepiece

Love comes in many shapes and forms and Fossil’s Jacqueline timepiece being an unforgettably special one. Made with sustainable eco-leather, the delicate heart shaped strap is guaranteed to make your partner swoon. The simple and elegant golden dial with a classic three hand date window makes for an impeccable gift for your Valentine. Price Rs: 9,495. fossil.com

Pack of art

Make your Valentine’s Day more special with this special edition — Happy Valentine Gift Box by Happy Wagon. This unisex gift box contains an assortment of seven artisanal gifts specially curated by renowned artists. The gift box contains a Why I Love You Notebook, Ton of Love Scented Candle, Wildbirds set of two keychains, You Are Loved mug and more. Price Rs: 3,599. happywagon.com

Smell the romance

This year, if your goal is to surprise your man with that special gift, then Bvlgari’s Man in Black gift set of luxury fragrances is a must-have this Valentine’s Day. A sensual, neo-Oriental Eau de Parfum has a daringly charismatic fragrance, expressing a new statement of masculinity. Remember, fragrance is a key to topping off your self-presentation and specialised scents can make your date extra special. Price Rs: 22,000. bulgari.com

Comfort matters

Gift your loved one comfort, hope and style with a beautiful dress by designer Vineet Rahul and Shivani Bhargava’s new collection Manan. The fuss free pre-summer line in kaleidoscopic tones has a global approach and embraces seasonal wear. Available till mid February. Price Rs: 12,800 onwards. At Collage.

priyanka.chandani@newindianexpress.com