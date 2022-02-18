Taro Hyderabad is a perfect choice when you are craving sushi and more  

Pan Asian fare is all the rage right now. So, when Taro opened its doors just two weeks ago, we had to check the place out. A lifesize panda overlooks the outdoor seating area, while cosy interiors have already beckoned plenty of star names. These include the likes of Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Allu Arjun, the Telugu superstars, who we are told are now regulars here. On our visit to the 180-seater, we were first greeted with three mocktails — Double Berries, Orange Basil and Yuzu Lemon.

Sipping on our sweet and sour drinks, we waited for our food to arrive. From the appetisers menu, we picked the Fire Cracker Chongqing Chicken. Staying true to its name, the chicken was spicy and well-seasoned with chilli peppers and Sichuan peppercorns. The subtle hint of onions and garlic gave the dish an added flavour.

Fire Cracker Chongquing Chicken

We then tried their sushi platter which came with two types of sushi — Rainbow Roll and Aburi Salmon, served with wasabi paste. The former was colourful and was made with salmon, tuna, and avocado. We found ourselves savouring the attractive platter almost immediately. The latter, too, was delicate and a must-try for those who enjoy salmon. But, what the sushi platter lacked was a bowl of soya sauce to go with.

Sushi platter

We also tried the Kung Pao Chicken with Jasmine Rice. The fluffy rice, paired with chicken cooked in a sticky sauce made for a filling main course.

Kung Pao Chicken with Jasmine Rice

For a round of desserts, we tried the Chocolate Fondant, a hot chocolate cake filled with chocolate syrup that was a delight. Paired with hazelnut ice cream and a chocolate-almond crumble, this hit all the right notes. We also sampled the Chocolate Dynamite. It came with three layers — brownie layered with chocolate ice cream, fudge cake, and a chocolate shell filled with white chocolate cream and salted caramel. Gooey, and dark, we recommend it strictly for those who love a chocolate overdose. While we were at it, we decided to pick another dessert, Mochi Ice Cream. Available in five flavours, we opted for the blueberry one. Refreshing and fruity, the ice cream makes for a sweet finish if you do not prefer chocolate.

Mochi Ice Cream

Rs 3,000 for two. At Jubilee Hills.

— bsuchitra@newindianexpress.com