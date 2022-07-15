Hyatt Regency Kolkata's new executive chef Ishika Konar is a champion of mindful eating 

Hailing from a middle-class Bengali family, Ishika Konar had never dreamt of being a high-flying chef. Like any other studious Bengali, Ishika, the youngest of three sisters, was also expected like her elder siblings to do something in academics. “My eldest sister is a physicist and the middle one is an economist. Naturally, when I chose to study hotel management, my mother got a tad disappointed,” recalls Ishika.

After working for over 19 years in star hotels along with celebrity chefs like Mark Wilson, David Whatson and Kushal Arora, Chef Konar joined Hyatt Regency Kolkata as its executive chef last month. Interestingly, Chef Konar has also been a part of the renowned wellness centre Atmantan Wellness’ elite culinary team and she wants to incorporate the various elements of mindful eating into Hyatt’s menu too.

We talk to Chef Konar about her work, the changes she plans to bring in and what it takes to be a chef.

Chef Ishika Konar

Has it been more difficult for you as a female chef?

I won’t say that. There’s a lot of difference between a chef and a cook and a lot of creativity, enterprise and hard work go behind being a chef. If you are good at your work and bring your own ideas to the table, you will definitely shine in this profession. I never got any privilege as the only girl in the kitchen but I believe in smart work and that’s what made me shine in a male-dominated space. If you are not thorough with your skills and knowledge, you can never lead a team.

Your most memorable experience as a chef?

It has to be my stint at Kabul Serena Hotel in Afghanistan. The kind of exposure I got there is matchless. We used to train the local jobless Afghans to become efficient hotel employees and served some of the most powerful dignitaries across the globe.

Chef Ishika Konar

What are the culinary innovations we will see in Hyatt Regency Kolkata under your leadership?

With everyone getting conscious about health, stress on healthy eating is at its peak. I want to introduce elements of mindful eating in everything that we serve here. I am very hopeful to incorporate that into the buffet through thoughtfully sourced and carefully served dishes. We want to give our patrons the essence of good food that’s free from excess oil or fat and chemicals. For that, we would be laying more stress on local and seasonal produce. We will also try to mention the calorific value of each delicacy so that the guest can choose more consciously. Also, Bengali cuisine has a lot of scope for innovation and Hyatt will add healthier and tastier versions of Bengali preparations to its buffet menu.

Hyatt’s famed Chinese diner China House is soon going to be launched…

Yes, and it will be all about upmarket and sophisticated Chinese fare that authentically represents all the cuisines from five Chinese provinces. But it will take some time before we launch the diner here.