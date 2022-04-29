Karan Wahi adds a new dimension to the second season of Never Kiss Your Best Friend

Actor-anchor Karan Wahi joins the star cast of Never Kiss Your Best Friend season 2. The Nakuul Mehta and Anya Singh starrer new age web series that chronicles how two best friends who turned bae and then frenemies move ahead in life, with new characters adding a fresh dimension to their equations. We caught up with Wahi, who gives us more insight into his role and the show. Excerpts:

Sumer and Tanie’s life was already a mess in season 1. How is your entry going to add to the equation?

I am going to make it messier. When two people’s lives are in a mess that’s the best time to enter. Though we had a lockdown season, we are picking up the story from season 1 when Sumer and Tanie’s relationship changes from best friends to couples and then frenemies. The content is extremely real and relatable. Two people can grow up and become different individuals and have different lives, aspirations and wants. Also, the show primarily looks like a triangle but there is a lot more to it than just these three people. Sarah Jane Dias, Jaaved Jaafri and others add to the show.

You are playing Karan in the show who also happens to be an actor. Wasn’t it confusing?

Oh yes! Often, I used to get confused if the director was referring to me or the character Karan. So, Karan is a young talent who has delivered a hit film but is not getting any more relevant work. And then in due course he meets Tanie and falls in love with her only to realise how complicated life is.

How different or similar is the reel Karan from the real one?

He is very different from me. He is calm while I am hyper. He has a lot of patience and he knows what he wants. Also, he is more practical.

Did you watch season 1 or read the book on which it is based?

I know both writers Durjoy Dutta and Sumrit Sahi as they happen to be my friends. I saw the first season the very first day and I really liked it. So, when I was approached to be a part of it, I was excited.

You have known Nakuul for a long time but never worked with him. How was it finally working with a friend?

Nakuul and I have been friends for 15 years though we never worked together. Work becomes much easier with friends and that’s what happened here. With Anya it seemed like I have known her for years. Also, because we were all in London the bond between all of us became stronger.

Do you have a dream role?

I don’t know if there’s something called a dream role now. Today I feel something that excites me or makes me happy or nervous, I will do it. There are so many roles I want to do. Also anything I do will be compared since I won’t be the first one to attempt it. So in the future I want to do a role which is done by me so that if you love or hate it you are unbiased.