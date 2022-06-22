Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan joins the ‘Nach Punjaabban’ bandwagon with a quirky picture  

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan stunned actors Varun Dhawan and Maniesh Paul as he joined the viral Nach Punjaabban trend on social media.

Amitabh shared a picture on Instagram, where he is seen dressed in a purple tracksuit and a black sweatband. In the picture, BigB could be seen doing the hook step from the song which is featured in the forthcoming film Jugjugg Jeeyo. The film is directed by Raj Mehta and stars Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani in the lead. The ensemble cast also includes YouTuber Prajakta Koli and actor Maniesh Paul and will hit screens on June 24, 2022.

“Nach panjaban nach panjabnan nach panjaban nach (sic),” the thespian captioned the image.

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan took to the comments section as he could not control his excitement and wrote, “Sir (with several heart emojis).”

Maniesh Paul also reacted to the picture and commented, “Yesssss we love you sir (sic).”

On the work front, the trailer of one of Amitabh Bachchan’s most anticipated films, Brahmastra, was released last week. The actor plays the role of Guru in the movie, wielder of the prabhastra or the sword of light. He also has Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai lined up, which, apart from him stars actors Boman Irani and Anupam Kher.

