Virat Kohli wears sweatshirt with 'A' for Anushka Sharma printed atop - see cute photos

Talk about couple goals! Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma never fail to impress #Virushka fans. Whether it is their sweet social media PDA or their airport looks, Virat and Anushka prove how they are simply perfect together. Take today for instance.

On November 16, Anushka and Virat were spotted at the Mumbai airport walking hand-in-hand. While they twinned with their black and white outfits, it was Virat's sweatshirt in particular that caught our attention. On the corner of his sweatshirt, we saw a big A printed with a heart atop. The cricketer, quite literally, wore his wife's heart on his sleeve.

Both Anushka and Virat rounded their outfits with black jogger pants. Anushka completed her OOTD with a bucket hat and ditched heavy earrings for diamond studs. She kept her makeup look minimalistic and brushed a subtle pink tint on her cheeks.

Take a look at their photo here:

Anushka and Virat often get spotted at the airport and more often than not, they match their outfits. So far, they have rocked all-black outfits and denim-on-denim outfits, and today's white-and-black combination is the newest addition to the list.

Speaking of Virat and Anushka's relationship, the duo got married in 2017 in a private ceremony. They refrained from inviting any of their colleagues in the film industry and shared a few dreamy photos on Instagram to announce the news. The couple welcomed their first child on January 11, 2021, and named their baby girl: Vamika.

Virat and Anushka have not released Vamika's pictures on social media. In a statement, they shared that they are planning to wait until Vamika is comfortable with her pictures getting clicked.