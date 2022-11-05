Anushka Sharma shares birthday boy Virat Kohli’s goofiest photos, says “love you in every state”

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli got married in 2017 and ever since then, the couple has been shelling out major relationship goals. Whether it is their social media PDA, cute paparazzi clicks or their viral moments from the stadium, Virat and Anushka prove every day that they are a match made in heaven.

Today, on the cricketer’s 34th birthday, Anushka dug out the cutest and the goofiest clicks of her hubby which she shared on her official Instagram handle. In the photos, we can see Virat at his candid best. In one of the pictures, Virat can be seen holding his baby girl, Vamika, but the little one’s face is covered with a heart emoji. Virat and Anushka have made the amicable decision to not reveal Vamika’s face to their social media followers as of yet.

Coming to the post, along with the photos, Anushka penned a heartfelt note that read, “It’s your Birthday my love, so obviously, I chose your best angles and photos for this post. Love you in every state and form and way.”

Virat also reacted to the post with a laughing and heart emoji. Speaking of the cricketer’s relationship with the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress, the duo got married in Italy on December 11, 2017, and welcomed a baby girl on January 11, 2021.

