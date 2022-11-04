Huma Qureshi shares that she was rejected for roles because of her weight

Huma revealed that the director of the film, Satram Ramani, asked her to gain weight for the film

Actress Huma Qureshi whose upcoming film based on self-love and body positivity, Double XL, releases today, recently shared that she has faced body-shaming and has even been rejected for a role because of her weight.“I got rejected due to weight and in a review of my film, someone wrote, ‘Huma adds too much weight to be a mainstream leading lady,’” Huma told media sources.

Also read: Huma Qureshi says that she felt empowered despite insecurities while shooting for Double XL

She also said that she resonates with every woman who has been rejected based on their looks, size, or colour. The Bell Bottom actress added that she believes that Double XL will change the mindset of society. Huma talked about how the idea for the film came to life. She said, “This movie started as a fun conversation with my friends and family we were all in my living room, and all the actors were complaining about the 'post lockdown weight gain' and Mudassar Aziz wrote a story around it.”

The 36-year-old actress revealed that the director of the film, Satram Ramani, asked her to gain weight for the film. “We were just eating and eating. It was just burger lao, pizza lao between action and cut,” she said. Double XL also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal and Mahat Raghavendra.

Also read: Double XL trailer out, sparks conversations around bodyweight stereotypes

On the work front, Huma was last seen in the 2022 Tamil-language film, Valimai, starring Ajith Kumar as the male lead. After Double Xl, the actress will be next seen in the upcoming Vasan Bala directional, Monica, O My Darling, with Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte, and Sikandar Kher. The film which has been produced by Sarita Patil, Sanjay Routray and Dikssha Jyote Routray under the banner Matchbox Shots will start streaming on Netflix from November 11, 2022.