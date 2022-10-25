Huma Qureshi says that she felt empowered despite insecurities while shooting for Double XL

Actress Huma Qureshi has made her presence felt with the strong characters she has played and ones have broken one stereotype after another. In her upcoming film, Double XL too, she plays such a role alongside Sonakshi Sinha. The movie, which is directed by Satramm Ramani, features the two actresses playing plus-sized women, and for that, they had to gain considerable weight. Talking about her role, Huma told media sources that she had to put on roughly 20 kg for the role.

Huma spoke about how even as a kid, she was teased for being a ‘big girl’. She said that she had left those insults behind her but when it came to gaining weight for the role in the film, it all came back again. She added that the people around her advised her to be cautious about choosing this role. “I was scared because my closest confidantes and companions told me that I was making a mistake. And it would be the end of my career,” Huma said.

Huma also talked about how liberating and empowering it was to play the character. “I wouldn't trade that experience for anything, shooting this film has been one of the most empowering experiences of my life and it only made me stronger and more confident of myself!” Huma was quoted as saying.

Double XL will be released in theatres on November 4, 2022. Along with Huma and Sonakshi, the film also features Zaheer Iqbal and Mahat Raghavendra in important roles. The film is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, Wakaoo Films, and Mudassar Aziz in association with T-Series Films.