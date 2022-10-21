Cover Story: Rakul Preet Singh gets candid about her recent outings and how Hyderabad feels like home

Rakul Preet Singh made her debut in the movies with a Kannada feature film titled Gilli in 2009. Then she went back to complete her graduation and in 2011 returned to the big screen with Keratam, a Telugu romantic flick. She recalls this entire process in a fun chat and tells us “After I did my first ever portfolio, I received a call for a Kannada film. I refused, at first, as I did not know anything about the South Indian industry and its scale. I was just out of school and someone from the team spoke to my father and told him that I had the potential to be a huge star. I was slightly taken aback because at that point I was not sure about the cinema. But, I grabbed that opportunity, then completed my graduation and debuted in Telugu cinema.” Post her Telugu debut, she played the role of Prarthana in Venkatadri Express. Her signature dialogue — Prarthana, prati rupayee count ikkada (You cannot cheat me when it comes to money) — made her a star overnight! She then cemented her position as a bankable actress with movies like Nannaku Prematho, Sarrainodu, Dhruva, and more recently Konda Polam. Be it a damsel in distress or a strong and ambitious businesswoman, she is known for delivering power-packed performances.

The actress is also actively working in Bollywood and featured in critically-acclaimed projects like Attack, Runway 34, and Cuttputlli. She was recently seen in Anubhuti Kashyap’s directorial, Doctor G, and has Indra Kumar’s Thank God slated to release this Diwali. We catch up with the actress and find out more. Excerpts:

In her element

What was the experience like working on Doctor G and collaborating with Ayushmann Khurrana and Shefali Shah?

Well, Doctor G is an extremely entertaining film about a medical campus drama. While it has a lot of fun elements, it gives away an important message, without getting preachy. We have seen so many campus dramas but not many about medical colleges. The brilliance of the script is that all its characters bring in a certain gravitas to the story. I played the role of Dr Fathima in the movie and yes , you can say it is quite different from everything that I did previously. The prep was also intense as I had to train with a gynaecologist for a few sessions about the dos and don’ts of the medical terms used. I also had to take diction classes because Dr Fathima speaks in ‘saaf’ Hindi and I had to get the ‘nuktas’ correct. So, yes, even the minutest details were taken care of.

It was an amazing experience working with both of them. They are powerhouse actors in their own space. With Ayushmann, when he comes on the sets, he comes with such energy that he makes work fun and I had an absolute blast working with him. We also connected on a personal level as we both are from Chandigarh. And, Shefali ma’am is extremely sincere with her scenes and it was a delight to share the screen with her.

You have Thank God releasing in a few days…

Yes, Thank God is a very light-hearted social comedy. It is something that will make you introspect, and it is a film that people can celebrate this Diwali with their families.

Still from Thank God and Doctor G

Have you always dreamt of being an actor?

I think I was in high school when I decided to give it a shot. I wanted to become a model, then participate in the Miss India beauty pageant and then try acting. That was the only route I knew back then. So you can say I always hoped to be an actor. It has indeed been a long journey and a rather fruitful one I must say. There has been growing, evolving, and learning and I love it to bits. The industry and audience have given me so much love over all these years, but I still feel like I have just begun and there’s so much more to do.

Coming from a non-cinema background, you’ve created a solid image for yourself. Did you face any trouble?

Well, I feel that every time you try to do something unconventional it will be challenging. But, that’s the kind of challenge I was ready to take on. I never saw it as a problem and instead thought of it as a trek I had to do and the trek has been very pleasant. Yes, I did have to stand in queues and give multiple auditions. But, when I got selected for those roles and received appreciation — it all felt worth it.

You were actively working in Telugu cinema, delivering back-to-back successes. And, then made a move to Hindi cinema. Were you ever anxious?

I always knew that I would not stop doing Telugu movies. Whatever I am today as an actor is because of the Telugu films I did. I was just entering new territory and I had to divide my time between Hindi and South Indian projects. While the switch has been difficult for me and I was certainly anxious when I signed De De Pyaar De, I was ready to take that jump. Hey, what is an interesting life without a few risks, eh?

It has been a while since you did a Telugu movie. Anything that we can expect from you?

Ah, yes, I miss doing Telugu movies. It is just that I have been busy with these projects and I couldn’t sign anything down South. Nevertheless, I miss speaking in Telugu, and my fans and I cannot wait to get back to Tollywood.

How attached are you to Hyderabad?

I have a lot of friends that are friends like family. I know the city like the back of my hand and whenever I am in the city, I always visit KBR Park for a nice walk. I also discovered a secret trekking trail and I enjoy going there. I love the city and it is one of the nicest places to live in. I adore the fact that people in the city know how to live their lives.

You are also all about fitness…

(Laughs) I don’t know any other way, honestly. This goes back to my childhood as my father was from the army and had a very fit lifestyle. At home, we were never allowed to eat junk food and were always encouraged to learn a sport — I also played golf at the national level. So it has been a part of my lifestyle even as a child and when I started acting it translated to gymming and I enjoy my time working out.

How would you define your personal sense of style?

I think I would call it comfortable. I feel if you are comfortable with what you wear, you will look stylish no matter what!

What’s next?

After Thank God, there is Chhatriwali and I finished shooting for a thriller too and I am currently working on something else. There is also Indian 2 with Shankar sir.

Finally, what do you do when you are not shooting?

If I am absolutely free, I love playing a round of golf. Otherwise, I catch up on a lot of films, and web series and hang out with my friends. I love exploring food from different regions so we visit various restaurants all the time.

bsuchitra@newindianexpress.com