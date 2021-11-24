Siblings Rakul and Aman Preet Singh started Starring You, a one-stop-shop for talent-related queries in the film industry

What happens when siblings get together? You get the typical teasing, laughing, loving and bonding. But star siblings, Rakul and Aman Preet Singh, did all that and more when they were blessed with the luxury of time during the pandemic. While most of us saw problems and pauses, they mapped solutions. We’re talking about the duo’s latest venture, Starring You, a platform that aims to bridge the gap between an artiste (in front of and behind the camera) and their dream.



Rakul says it’s like LinkedIn, but for the film industry. She explains, “The idea cropped up during the lockdown when the entire world couldn’t meet and yet remained connected through digital means. That’s when we thought — if everything can happen this way, why shouldn’t people be able to have access to the film industry?”



“My brother (Aman) and I saw this gap of accessibility and physical boundaries from both ends: talent and talent hunters, especially with the advent of OTT. That’s how we thought we could create a database of aspirants and employers, who could access each other and make a career out of the industry they want to,” the actor adds.



Aman says the idea was specifically centred around creating equal opportunities for people from anywhere in the country. The siblings brainstormed on how they can make the idea more exciting, efficient and package it well by associating with big production houses, casting agencies, singers and others.



“This will mean you don’t have to be in Hyderabad or Mumbai to audition for your Bollywood or Tollywood debut. To begin with, you can just check out the requirements and the casting details, and keep posting your talent, stay connected, keep checking for regular updates and get spotted,” Rakul says, adding writers, directors, cinematographers, makeup artistes, executive producers and line producers can use this.



Asked if she’s always wanted to be an entrepreneur, Rakul says, “More than coming from a place of starting a business, I’ve always loved to have a thinking mind and being able to do more than one thing. With the love, blessings and support from so many people, it comes out of responsibility to do something for them and give back to society.”



Aman, on the other hand, knew he wanted to be a businessman. On how it is working with Rakul, he says it’s always great working with family: “We’ve worked together before, we own a chain of gymnasiums, so I know she’s amazing to work with. Rakul always comes up with great ideas and new strategies to make things better and easier. Her mind is always working!”