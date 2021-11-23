Five reasons Kareena Kapoor Khan is a true Bollywood star

It was in the year 2000 that Kareena Kapoor Khan aka Bebo debuted in Bollywood with JP Dutta’s Refugee. Over the years, she went on to do a variety of roles, from a diva called ‘Poo’ in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham… to a chatterbox in Jab We Met. Simultaneously, she also played serious roles in films like Chameli, Asoka, Omkara among others. But, what makes her truly a diva is how she has lived her life on her own terms over the years - from accepting her relationships to marrying someone (Saif Ali Khan) far older than her and creating a beautiful family together, and working during both her pregnancies to being vocal about it in her book (Pregnancy Bible), she's done it all with panache. We look back at five things that Kareena Kapoor Khan told Indulge over the years:

On motherhood:

“I have always wanted to have two children but of course, it wasn’t really planned. But, I don’t think there is anything in my life that can give me the kind of joy that I experience when I am with Tim (Taimur) and Jeh (Jehangir). I think that’s the only joy that can never be replaced. And, I am sure that every mother feels that with their child. I am just enjoying my time with them.”

On COVID-19 pandemic:

“I think the pandemic has made people realise the value of their own life, their health, their family and their parents. It has also taught everyone the value of time — the time that we share with our loved ones. It has also taught us that nobody is greater than the other. We are all here, experiencing the same thing and I feel we should share more love and positivity after what we have gone through.”



On restructuring her work schedule:

In October 2021, Kareena told us that going forward, she wouldn’t be doing as many films as she has done in the past because she wants to focus on her children. “I will be able to do only one film a year or maybe two because my son (Jeh) is just a few months old. But yeah, work is my passion so I am for sure doing one or two films every year.”

On making a debut on the web:

“I would love to do it. Maybe a film or a show for OTT. I am reading scripts but I have to really love it to do it. But there is something exciting coming up soon.”

On completing two decades in Bollywood:

When Kareena completed two decades in Bollywood, we asked her to name a few iconic roles of hers, and here’s what she said: “There are so many iconic roles and so many iconic directors who helped graph this journey of mine. It has just been unbelievable! I have been very lucky to have worked with so many amazing people, but it is tough to even name a few films... whether it was Chameli or Omkara or Jab We Met or Yuva or my debut film Refugee, they all have been iconic films for every generation. And, I never want to look back.” She further added that while she cherishes her journey so far, she is hopeful to see another 20 glorious years in Bollywood.



On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next seen in Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, which is scheduled to release in theatres on April 14, 2022, on the occasion of Baisakhi. Her BFF Karan Johar also confirmed in another interview that Takht, which also stars Kareena, will go on floors soon. For more news and updates on Bebo, click here.