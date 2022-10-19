Daniel Craig receives the same royal honour as James Bond in a ceremony at Windsor Castle on Tuesday

The actor was made CMG in January this year by the Late queen of England, Queen Elizabeth II

English actor Daniel Craig received the same honour as his iconic character of James Bond on Tuesday. The actor was awarded a CMG (Companion of the Order of St. Michael and St. George) at Windsor Castle for services to film and theatre on October 18, by Princess Anne, according to sources.

Also read: New Bond film to take at least two years to start production

The ceremony was held at Windsor Castle. The official Twitter account of the Royal family shared a picture of the actor from the ceremony which they captioned with a famous line from the James Bond franchise. “We've been expecting you. Princess Royal presents Daniel Craig with The Order of St Michael and St George - the same honour held by his character James Bond - in recognition of his outstanding contribution to film and theatre,” the caption read.

We’ve been expecting you…



The Princess Royal presents Daniel Craig with The Order of St Michael and St George - the same honour held by his character James Bond - in recognition of his outstanding contribution to film and theatre. pic.twitter.com/X20TP6BogL — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) October 18, 2022

The actor has starred in the last five Bond films, first appearing in Casino Royale in 2006 and ending his run with No Time To Die in 2021. Media sources stated that while in character as 007, he made a famous appearance alongside the Queen in a sketch to mark the opening of the London 2012 Olympic Games.

According to reports, the actor was made CMG in January this year by the late queen of England, Queen Elizabeth II, as part of the annual New Year’s honours list. During the release of the actor's last James Bond film, No Time to Die (November 2021), Daniel was also appointed as the honorary officer of the United Kingdom's Royal Navy.

Also read: Rege-Jean Page would make a 'fantastic' James Bond, say Russo Brothers

Also receiving honours on Tuesday was film director, producer and screenwriter Paul Greengrass, who has directed several Hollywood blockbusters including three of the Bourne franchise films and Captain Phillips, which starred Tom Hanks.