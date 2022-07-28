 Rege-Jean Page would make a 'fantastic' James Bond, say Russo Brothers

The Russo Brothers have backed Rege-Jean Page to become the next James Bond. In a recent interview, Joe and Anthony Russo said that they think the British actor has the charisma to take on the iconic role following his portrayal of Denny Carmichael in their film, The Gray Man. According to reports, the Bridgerton actor has been tipped as a possible replacement for Daniel Craig as 007.

“He's fantastic. I mean, he has more charisma in his pinky than most people do in their entire body. So you know, we'd watch him do anything, I mean we'd watch him read the phonebook! (sic)” Joe Russo was quoted as saying. Anthony Russo added in the interview, “(He's a) very savvy performer and [has] so much charm (sic).”

Rege shot to fame after playing the Duke of Hastings on Netflix's hit period drama Bridgerton and according to sources, the actor previously said that he was "flattered" to be linked with the Bond role.

“Ah, the B word. I think if you are British and do anything of note, that other people take notice of, then people will start talking about that. That's fairly normal and I'm flattered to be in the category of Brits that people have noticed (sic),” Rege was quoted as saying.

According to reports, the actor told media sources that he has a single-minded focus on his acting career. “I can be a bit of a racehorse. I do enjoy my work. I like to turn up for it, put my blinders on and just run towards where I need to be without thinking about anything else. I'm very focused. People ask me what my hobbies are. The answer is acting (sic),” he said, according to reports.

Rege is also set to appear in the film Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves which is scheduled for a March 2023 release.